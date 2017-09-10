In pictures: 2017 Iraqi Cultural Featival

The outdoor area will be transformed into an Iraqi bazaar of food and stalls of art, traditional handcraft and more.
1_IRQFAIR_844925906.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
2_IRQFAIR_844925882.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
3_IRQFAIR_844925870.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
4_IRQFAIR_844925868.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
5_IRQFAIR_844925826.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
6_IRQFAIR_844925822.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
7_IRQFAIR_844925806.jpg
(SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqis attend a cultural festival at Abu Nawas street, along the Tigris river in the capital Baghdad on September 9, 2017.
