In pictures: 3500-year old tomb discovered by Egyptian archaeologists in Luxor

Newly-uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds.
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows Egyptian archaeologist restoring a wooden sacrophagus at a newly-uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds. The finds at the tomb of 'Amun's Goldsmith, Amenemhat', which dates back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC), also contained a sculpture carved into a recess of him seated beside his wife, with a portrait of their son painted between them, in addition to another 150 small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone. A burial shaft in the tomb led to a chamber where the archaeologists discovered mummies, funerary statues and masks, the antiquities ministry said.
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows an Egyptian labourer unearthing mummies at a newly-uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds. The finds at the tomb of 'Amun's Goldsmith, Amenemhat', which dates back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC), also contained a sculpture carved into a recess of him seated beside his wife, with a portrait of their son painted between them, in addition to another 150 small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone. A burial shaft in the tomb led to a chamber where the archaeologists discovered mummies, funerary statues and masks, the antiquities ministry said.
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows an Egyptian labourer unearthing skulls and bone remains at a newly-uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds. The finds at the tomb of 'Amun's Goldsmith, Amenemhat', which dates back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC), also contained a sculpture carved into a recess of him seated beside his wife, with a portrait of their son painted between them, in addition to another 150 small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone. A burial shaft in the tomb led to a chamber where the archaeologists discovered mummies, funerary statues and masks, the antiquities ministry said.
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows Egyptian labourers and archaeologists unearthing mummies at a newly-uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor, which boasts ancient Egyptian temples and burial grounds. The finds at the tomb of 'Amun's Goldsmith, Amenemhat', which dates back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC), also contained a sculpture carved into a recess of him seated beside his wife, with a portrait of their son painted between them, in addition to another 150 small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone. A burial shaft in the tomb led to a chamber where the archaeologists discovered mummies, funerary statues and masks, the antiquities ministry said.)
Sun 10 Sep 2017

