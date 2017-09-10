In pictures: First aid delivered by Syrian Red Crescent in the city of Deir Ezzor

Syrian Red Crescent managed on Friday to deliver its first humanitarian aid convoy by land to the city.
1_SYRAID_844812324.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
1 of 8
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows Russian military vehicles carrying humanitarian aid parcels in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor.
2_SYRAID_844805186.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
2 of 8
Local residents gather to receive humanitarian aid parcels provided by the Syrian Red Crescent in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor on September 9,
3_SYRAID_844804840.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
3 of 8
Members of the Syrian Red Crescent distribute humanitarian aid parcels to local residents in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor on September 9, 2017.
4_SYRAID_844805168.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
4 of 8
Members of the Syrian Red Crescent distribute humanitarian aid parcels to local residents in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor on September 9, 2017.
5_SYRAID_844801640.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
5 of 8
A Syrian resident of the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor carries back aid parcels provided by the Syrian Red Crescent on September 9, 2017.
6_SYRAID_844801520.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
6 of 8
A Syrian resident of the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor carries back aid parcels provided by the Syrian Red Crescent on September 9, 2017.
7_SYRAID_844804686.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
7 of 8
A picture taken on September 9, 2017 shows humanitarian aid parcels provided by the Syrian Red Crescent about to be provided to local residents in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor.
8_SYRAID_844804798.jpg
(STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
8 of 8
Local residents gather to receive humanitarian aid parcels provided by the Syrian Red Crescent in the northeastern city of Deir Ezzor on September 9, 2017.
Sun 10 Sep 2017 09:32 AM

