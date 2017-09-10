Revealed: Expo 2020 legacy plans in pictures

Expo 2020 this week announces its vision to create a sustainable new city in Dubai once the mega-event concludes.
Dubai-Expo_Aerial.jpg
1 of 9
Expo-2020-UAE-pavillion.jpg
2 of 9
Expo-2020-Legacy-Overall.jpg
3 of 9
EXPO-2020_01.jpg
4 of 9
EXPO-2020_03.jpg
5 of 9
EXPO-2020_05.jpg
6 of 9
EXPO-2020_06.jpg
7 of 9
Expo_2020_Dubai_Thematic_Districts
8 of 9
EXPO-2020_02.jpg
9 of 9
