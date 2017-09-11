In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed visits Dubai schools on start of new academic year

Sheikhmohammed.ae 1 of 8 As hundreds of thousands of pupils across the UAE returned back to school on Sunday to start the 2017-2018 academic year, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum began tours today of a number of Dubai-based schools.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's first stop was Al Maktoum Primary School for Boys where he interacted with the children and assessed progress on the first day back from summer holidays.

Sheikh Mohammed then visited the Jumeirah Model Girls School and inspected some of the classes for pupils with determination.

During the tours, Sheikh Mohammed underlined the essential role played by schools in the spread of knowledge, being key to the development and progress of nations.

His Highness affirmed the importance of collaboration between schools and parents to help students get the best out of their educational curricula and knowledge needed to bridge to the highest levels of innovation across various sectors.

A new curriculum has been introduced across all public schools in the country which will see more emphasis on science and English subjects.

HH Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied during the tour by Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education along with Khalifa Saeed Soliman, Director General of Protocols and a number of top executives at Dubai Education Sector.