In pictures: Powerful Hurricane Irma slams into Florida

Getty Images 1 of 10 A boat is washed on shore at the Watson Island marina as Hurricane Irma passed through the area on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma, which first made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves up the coast.

Getty Images 2 of 10 The skyline is seen as the outerbands of Hurricane Irma start to reach Florida on September 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Florida is in the path of the Hurricane which may come ashore at category 4.

Getty Images 3 of 10 A crane tower is seen after part of it collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast.

Getty Images 4 of 10 A truck is seen on its side after being blown over as Hurricane Irma passed through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma, which first made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, has weakened to a Category 2 as it moves up the coast.

Getty Images 5 of 10 Broken tree branches block roads in the Coral Beach neighborhood as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba.

Getty Images 6 of 10 A car sits abandoned in storm surge along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba.

Getty Images 7 of 10 James Sampero surfs in the churning ocean as Hurricane Irma approaches on September 9, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Florida is in the path of the Hurricane which may come ashore at category 4.

Getty Images 8 of 10 A storm front approaches as Rich Lowe rings the hurricane bell on the Gulf of Mexico at the Shell Point community in the north Florida panhandle September 9, 2017 near in Crawfordville, Florida. Current tracks for Hurricane Irma shows that it will hit Florida's west coast on Sunday.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 10 People walk down the street as winds and rain begin to hit as outer bands of Hurricane Irma arrive in Miami Beach, Florida, September 9, 2017. Hurricane Irma weakened slightly to a Category 4 storm early Saturday, according to the US National Hurricane Center, after making landfall hours earlier in Cuba with maximum-strength Category 5 winds.