In pictures: Halal Expo - Dubai 2017

Globally, Muslim expenditure on food and beverage (F&B) was estimated at $1.12 billion in 2014 and potentially rising to $1.58 billion in 2020.
1_Halal-Expo_848966852.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Exhibitors and visitors attend the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
2_Halal-Expo_848966886.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Exhibitors and visitors attend the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
3_Halal-Expo_848966900.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Exhibitors and visitors attend the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
4_Halal-Expo_848966980.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
An exhibitor displays cosmetic products during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
5_Halal-Expo_848966986.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
An exhibitor displays products during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
6_Halal-Expo_848967018.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Exhibitors display lamb meat during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
7_Halal-Expo_848966928.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
An exhibitor displays honey during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
8_Halal-Expo_848966924.jpg
GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images
Exhibitors display lamb meat during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.
