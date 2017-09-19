In pictures: Halal Expo - Dubai 2017

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 8 Exhibitors and visitors attend the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 8 Exhibitors and visitors attend the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 8 Exhibitors and visitors attend the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 8 An exhibitor displays cosmetic products during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 8 An exhibitor displays products during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 8 Exhibitors display lamb meat during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 8 An exhibitor displays honey during the Halal Expo dedicated to the growing halal food industry on September 18, 2017, in the United Arab Emirate of Dubai.