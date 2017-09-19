In pictures: Third edition of Basra Fashion Night

A model displays a creation during the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra
1_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838600.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
2_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838490.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
3_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838808.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
4_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838758.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
5_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838624.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
6_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838772.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
7_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838604.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
8_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838530.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
9_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838790.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
10_Basra-Fashion-Night_843838720.jpg
HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI/AFP/Getty Images
10 of 10
A model displays a creation during the third edition of the Basra Fashion Night event in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, where eight designers presented their folklore inspired creations.
Up Next
In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

In pictures: Ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Government Accelerators HQ

In pictures: Ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Government Accelerators HQ

20 Sep 2017
Photos
In pictures: Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed launches Arabic eLearning project

In pictures: Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed launches Arabic eLearning project

20 Sep 2017
Photos
In pictures: 60 seconds on the internet

In pictures: 60 seconds on the internet

20 Sep 2017
Photos
Tue 19 Sep 2017 09:21 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Traditional bullfight in Fujairah

In pictures: Traditional bullfight in Fujairah

In pictures: Apple iPhone 8 goes on sale in Dubai

In pictures: Apple iPhone 8 goes on sale in Dubai

In pictures: Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day celebration

In pictures: Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day celebration

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed attends 'La Perle' show at Al Habtoor City

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed attends 'La Perle' show at Al Habtoor City

In pictures: 60 seconds on the internet

In pictures: 60 seconds on the internet

In pictures: Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed launches Arabic eLearning project

In pictures: Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed launches Arabic eLearning project

In pictures: Ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Government Accelerators HQ

In pictures: Ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Government Accelerators HQ

In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

In pictures: Halal Expo - Dubai 2017

In pictures: Halal Expo - Dubai 2017

In pictures: The William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster racecourse

In pictures: The William Hill St Leger Festival at Doncaster racecourse