In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 8
Syrian pupils raises their hands during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 8
Syrian pupils sit at their desks during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 8
A Syrian pupil stands by the blackboard during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 8
Syrian pupils walk at the courtyard of their school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 8
Syrian schoolgirls walk towards their classroom at a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 8
Syrian pupils listen and write during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 8
Syrian pupils sit at their classroom in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 8
Syrian pupils listen to their teacher during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.