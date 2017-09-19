In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 8 Syrian pupils raises their hands during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 8 Syrian pupils sit at their desks during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 8 A Syrian pupil stands by the blackboard during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 8 Syrian pupils walk at the courtyard of their school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 8 Syrian schoolgirls walk towards their classroom at a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 8 Syrian pupils listen and write during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.

AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 8 Syrian pupils sit at their classroom in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017. Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.