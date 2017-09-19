In pictures: Syrian children's back to school in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma

Syria's six-year conflict has ravaged its infrastructure and caused losses to its economy of $226 billion, according to estimates published by the World Bank.
Syrian pupils raises their hands during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
Syrian pupils sit at their desks during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
A Syrian pupil stands by the blackboard during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
Syrian pupils walk at the courtyard of their school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
Syrian schoolgirls walk towards their classroom at a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
Syrian pupils listen and write during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
Syrian pupils sit at their classroom in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
Syrian pupils listen to their teacher during class in a school in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on September 18, 2017.
