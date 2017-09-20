In pictures: Ruler of Dubai and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visit Government Accelerators HQ

The Government Accelerators is a recent government initiative that aims to accelerate the realisation of the goals of the National Agenda and other strategic government projects, as well as effectively address urgent government issues.
Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, visited the headquarters of the Government Accelerators at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, as well as the Dubai Model Centre for Government Services.
The Government Accelerators aims to work with 80 government projects and programmes on annual basis, by forming working groups to address relevant challenges and accelerate the implementation of further projects and programmes.
The leaders also visited the Dubai Model Centre for Government Services, which includes the participation of 14 government authorities and the use of Watson artificial intelligence technologies and smart robots, to provide personalised services to customers by combining all its services in one platform and through one portal, with one employee representing the 14 authorities.
During the visit, Their Highnesses highlighted the importance of integrating government services and developing them as a national priority, as the main step to creating the best environment for living and promoting investments in the UAE.
"The desire of my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, to visit the headquarters of the Government Accelerators and the customer service centres to monitor their development is a motivator for all government teams to realise the ambitions and aspirations of our people," His Highness added.
"The UAE will use new methods and tools to drive the wheels of our accomplishments and shorten the timeframe of our achievements, to realise the ambitions of our people," His Highness added further.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the monitoring of Sheikh Mohammed, has strengthened its future development path through advanced and innovative government working mechanisms.
Sheikh Mohamed also stressed that the UAE’s vision of its advancement, development and competitiveness comes from its focus on the quality and efficiency of its human resources, who are an important component in achieving the government’s future aspirations and ambitions. His Highness added that the vision of Sheikh Mohammed of leadership in government services and customer happiness has placed the UAE at the centre of the global community.
Their Highnesses were accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, as well as several officials.
