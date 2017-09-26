In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruler meet with Egypt president Sisi

Crown Prince Court Abu Dhabi 1 of 8 Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, today arrived in the country for a two-day state visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed President el-Sisi and his accompanying delegation, at the Presidential Flight.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Egyptian President's efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, stressing the keenness of the two countries leaderships to continue their consultation and coordination for the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today met with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, in Zabeel Palace, Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed and el-Sisi discussed ways to promote fraternal relations and a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the deep ties between the UAE and Egypt, adding that the bilateral relations are based on solid understanding and agreement on regional and international issues.