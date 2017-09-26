In pictures: Britain's famous Red Arrows wows crowds in Jeddah

An extension to the National Day celebrations over the weekend in Saudi Arabia.
1_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
3_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
2 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
4_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
3 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
5_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
4 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
6_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
5 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
7_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@UKinSaudiArabia
6 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
8_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
7 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
9_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
8 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
10_Red-Arrows-Jeddah.jpg
@rafredarrows
9 of 9
The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the 'Red Arrows', performs aerial manoeuvres during celebrations marking Saudi Arabia's 87th National Day, in Jeddah on September 25, 2017.
Up Next
In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits State of Kerala in India

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits State of Kerala in India

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

27 Sep 2017
Photos
In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

27 Sep 2017
Photos
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
Tue 26 Sep 2017 11:59 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits State of Kerala in India

In pictures: Ruler of Sharjah visits State of Kerala in India

In pictures: Dubai tests world's first self-flying taxi near the Jumeirah Beach Park

In pictures: Dubai tests world's first self-flying taxi near the Jumeirah Beach Park

In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruler meet with Egypt president Sisi

In pictures: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruler meet with Egypt president Sisi

In pictures: How to save a smartphone from water damage

In pictures: How to save a smartphone from water damage

In pictures: Saudi Arabia's National Day celebration in Dubai

In pictures: Saudi Arabia's National Day celebration in Dubai

In pictures: Dubai's GITEX Shopper 2017 returns

In pictures: Dubai's GITEX Shopper 2017 returns

In pictures: Traditional bullfight in Fujairah

In pictures: Traditional bullfight in Fujairah

In pictures: Apple iPhone 8 goes on sale in Dubai

In pictures: Apple iPhone 8 goes on sale in Dubai