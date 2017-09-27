In pictures: UAE unveils $136m Mars Science City - the largest space stimulation city

Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, have launched the Mars Science City project at the annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "The UAE seeks to establish international efforts to develop technologies that benefit humankind, and that establish the foundation of a better future for more generations to come. We also want to consolidate the passion for leadership in science in the UAE, contributing to improving life on earth and to developing innovative solutions to many of our global challenges."
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "We have great confidence in our national work teams, and Emirates Mars Mission prove that our youth are trustworthy and capable of achieving national ambitions."
The AED 500 million-City will cover 1.9 million square feet, making it the largest space stimulation city ever built and will provide a viable and realistic model to simulate living on the surface of Mars.
The city will consist of several domes, with innovative construction techniques providing support for the structures. A team of Emirati scientists, engineers and designers, led by a team from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and Dubai Municipality, will carry out the project, in cooperation with internationally renowned architects Bjarke Ingels.
The walls of the museum will be 3D printed, using sand from the Emirati desert.
Encompasses laboratories for food, energy and water, as well as agricultural testing and studies about food security in the future.
The science city will also boast a museum that displays humanity’s greatest space achievements, including educational areas meant to engage young citizens with space, and inspire in them a passion for exploration and discovery.
