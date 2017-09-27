In pictures: Annual meetings for the UAE government in Abu Dhabi

Sheikhmohammed.ae 1 of 12 The annual meetings for the UAE government were held in Abu Dhabi today, chaired by Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The meetings constituted the largest governmental gathering of its kind in the UAE, and introduced over 120 federal and local government initiatives in 30 sectors in response to national goals and challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "A historic lecture by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to our young citizens formed the basis of our national vision for the next 50 years. An important aspect of the lecture was preparing for the future of the UAE. Today, 30 teams took the first step toward UAE Centennial 2071."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stressed the importance of an annual gathering of government leaders to focus on defining the future of the UAE.

The UAE government annual meetings seek to follow up on the objectives and results achieved in the UAE Vision 2021 strategy, which aims to make see the UAE become among the best countries in the world in various fields by 2021.

The meetings will see the launch of strategies designed to advance the country's development towards UAE Centennial 2071.