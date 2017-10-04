In pictures: Open Mosque Day in Berlin

RAINER JENSEN/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 9 Muslims pray on the 'Open day of mosques' in the central mosque in Cologne-Ehrenfeld, western Germany, on October 3, 2017.

A German police vehicle is seen passing by the Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Three Muslim women are seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Arabic writings and other oriental decorations are seen at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Worshippers are seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Prayer books are seen next to a window at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

A general view of Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, and the small Muslim cemetery at its court yard, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

The silhouette of a Muslim woman is seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.