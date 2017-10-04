In pictures: Open Mosque Day in Berlin

Many of Germany's mosques open their doors to the public on October 3, which coincides with German Unity Day.
1_Open-Day-Mosque_857042326.jpg
RAINER JENSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Muslims pray on the 'Open day of mosques' in the central mosque in Cologne-Ehrenfeld, western Germany, on October 3, 2017.
2_Open-Day-Mosque_857070480.jpg
Getty Images
A German police vehicle is seen passing by the Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
3_Open-Day-Mosque_857070402.jpg
Getty Images
Three Muslim women are seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
4_Open-Day-Mosque_857070180.jpg
Getty Images
Arabic writings and other oriental decorations are seen at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
5_Open-Day-Mosque_857070254.jpg
Getty Images
Worshippers are seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
6_Open-Day-Mosque_857070448.jpg
Getty Images
Prayer books are seen next to a window at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
7_Open-Day-Mosque_857070460.jpg
Getty Images
A general view of Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, and the small Muslim cemetery at its court yard, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
8_Open-Day-Mosque_857070390.jpg
Getty Images
The silhouette of a Muslim woman is seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
9_Open-Day-Mosque_857070312.jpg
Getty Images
Worshippers are seen during midday prayers at Sehitlik mosque, which is mostly Turkish, on Open Mosque Day on October 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Hundreds of mosques participate in the annual event across Germany that coincides with German Unity Day. Germany held federal elections in September and the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party won 12.6% of the vote on a platform that included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant rhetoric.
Wed 04 Oct 2017 11:20 AM

