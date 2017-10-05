In pictures: Latest edition of HIPA's Instagram photo contest explores world of 'landscape photography'

Instagram/f9_ph 1 of 5 The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has recently concluded the latest edition of the Instagram Photo Contest for the month of September.

Instagram/bhavyajoshi0 2 of 5 A total of five winners, from India, Indonesia, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE respectively, were announced for the competition, which was titled â€˜Landscapesâ€™.

Instagram/mks1_ 3 of 5 Speaking on the occasion, Ali bin Thalith, HIPA Secretary-General, said, "Landscape photography is a special form of photography that brings a unique beauty to our beloved art form. Due to its unique and artistic nature, specialised landscape photographers are some of the most respected in the industry and their services are often in high demand. "

Instagram/ngguhnangguh 4 of 5 Indonesian photographer and winner for the month of September Teguh Tofik Hidayat, said, "I took this photograph at 5.45 AM, which is considered to be the best time to shoot a panoramic photograph of the stunning Mount Bromo in Eastern Java."