In pictures: Latest edition of HIPA's Instagram photo contest explores world of 'landscape photography'

A total of five winners, from India, Indonesia, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE respectively, were announced for the competition, which was titled 'Landscapes'
HIPA_1.jpg
Instagram/f9_ph
1 of 5
The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, HIPA, has recently concluded the latest edition of the Instagram Photo Contest for the month of September.
HIPA_3.jpg
Instagram/bhavyajoshi0
2 of 5
A total of five winners, from India, Indonesia, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the UAE respectively, were announced for the competition, which was titled â€˜Landscapesâ€™.
HIPA_5.jpg
Instagram/mks1_
3 of 5
Speaking on the occasion, Ali bin Thalith, HIPA Secretary-General, said, "Landscape photography is a special form of photography that brings a unique beauty to our beloved art form. Due to its unique and artistic nature, specialised landscape photographers are some of the most respected in the industry and their services are often in high demand. "
HIPA_2.jpg
Instagram/ngguhnangguh
4 of 5
Indonesian photographer and winner for the month of September Teguh Tofik Hidayat, said, "I took this photograph at 5.45 AM, which is considered to be the best time to shoot a panoramic photograph of the stunning Mount Bromo in Eastern Java."
HIPA_4.jpg
Instagram/qasimalfarsi1
5 of 5
Qasim Al Farsi from Oman is another Instagram Photo Contest winner for the month of September whose photograph captured the sand dunes around the Indus River in the the Katpana Desert in Northern Pakistan. Al Farsi commented, "For me, landscape photography has become more than just a passion but a way of life. It has driven me to travel to some of the most serene and beautiful places in the world and to capture unique photographs which I am very proud of. I always aspired to show the beauty of the places I visited and I believe landscape photography has been a perfect avenue for me to do that."
Up Next
In pictures: King Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Moscow

In pictures: King Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Moscow

In pictures: Google launches new smartphone and other gadgets

In pictures: Google launches new smartphone and other gadgets

05 Oct 2017
Photos
In pictures: 10 tech predictions Bill Gates made in 1999 that came true

In pictures: 10 tech predictions Bill Gates made in 1999 that came true

05 Oct 2017
Photos
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
Thu 05 Oct 2017 10:35 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: 10 tech predictions Bill Gates made in 1999 that came true

In pictures: 10 tech predictions Bill Gates made in 1999 that came true

In pictures: Google launches new smartphone and other gadgets

In pictures: Google launches new smartphone and other gadgets

In pictures: King Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Moscow

In pictures: King Salman of Saudi Arabia arrives in Moscow

In pictures: Open Mosque Day in Berlin

In pictures: Open Mosque Day in Berlin

In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan opens Arab Youth Startup Marketplace

In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan opens Arab Youth Startup Marketplace

In pictures: Samsung Galaxy Note8

In pictures: Samsung Galaxy Note8

In pictures: Top 10 Global Brands 2017

In pictures: Top 10 Global Brands 2017

In pictures: Mass shooting hundreds injured, 59 killed in Las Vegas concert venue

In pictures: Mass shooting hundreds injured, 59 killed in Las Vegas concert venue

In pictures: AWS Summit, Bahrain Technology Week

In pictures: AWS Summit, Bahrain Technology Week

In pictures: Dubai Homegrown

In pictures: Dubai Homegrown