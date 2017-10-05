In pictures: Google launches new smartphone and other gadgets

Google unveiled the second generation of its own devices along with an array of entirely new gadgets, plowing the company deeper into a competitive consumer hardware market.
1_Google-Pixel-event_857590928.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
Google's new Home and Pixel products are seen at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals.
2_Google-Pixel-event_857615396.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are seen at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals.
3_Google-Pixel-event_857615440.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
The new Google Clips wireless camera is seen at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals.
4_Google-Pixel-event_857590566.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
Juston Payne, Product Manager for Google Clips at Google Inc., introduces the new Google Pixel Buds at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California.
5_Google-Pixel-event_857625696.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
Aparna Chennapragada, Senior Director of Product at Google, Inc., talks about the new Augmented Reality stickers feature of the Pixel 2 smartphone at a product launch event, October 4, 2017, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google on Wednesday unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals. The new Pixel 2 and larger Pixel 2 XL are the first Google-made devices since the California tech giant announced the acquisition of key segments of Taiwan-based electronics group HTC.
6_Google-Pixel-event_857604096.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks about Google's improvements in Artificial Intelligence at a product launch event, October 4, 2017, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California.
7_Google-Pixel-event_857621860.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
Attendees demo the augmented reality integration of the new Google Pixel 2 smartphone using the demigorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things series at a product launch event, October 4, 2017, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google on Wednesday unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals. The new Pixel 2 and larger Pixel 2 XL are the first Google-made devices since the California tech giant announced the acquisition of key segments of Taiwan-based electronics group HTC.
8_Google-Pixel-event_857594296.jpg
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images
A Google employee holds up the new Pixel 2 smartphone and Google Clips wireless camera at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals.
Thu 05 Oct 2017 11:39 AM

