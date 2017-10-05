In pictures: Google launches new smartphone and other gadgets

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 8 Google's new Home and Pixel products are seen at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. Google unveiled newly designed versions of its Pixel smartphone, the highlight of a refreshed line of devices which are part of the tech giant's efforts to boost its presence against hardware rivals.

The new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are seen at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California.

The new Google Clips wireless camera is seen at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California.

Juston Payne, Product Manager for Google Clips at Google Inc., introduces the new Google Pixel Buds at a product launch event on October 4, 2017 at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California.

Aparna Chennapragada, Senior Director of Product at Google, Inc., talks about the new Augmented Reality stickers feature of the Pixel 2 smartphone at a product launch event, October 4, 2017, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. The new Pixel 2 and larger Pixel 2 XL are the first Google-made devices since the California tech giant announced the acquisition of key segments of Taiwan-based electronics group HTC.

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., speaks about Google's improvements in Artificial Intelligence at a product launch event, October 4, 2017, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California.

Attendees demo the augmented reality integration of the new Google Pixel 2 smartphone using the demigorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things series at a product launch event, October 4, 2017, at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California. The new Pixel 2 and larger Pixel 2 XL are the first Google-made devices since the California tech giant announced the acquisition of key segments of Taiwan-based electronics group HTC.