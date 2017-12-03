In pictures: UAE Rulers attend National Day celebration

sheikhmohammed.ae 1 of 13 Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, attended the official celebration of the 46th National Day on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme 'Here is the Future', the event saw the attendance of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras al-Khaimah.

Following the National Anthem, the rulers then watched a panoramic performance on the roadmap for the future of the UAE and its readiness to usher into the new world and address challenges ahead.

The three-scene and 11-chapter programme tells the UAE journey into the future through the employment and deployment of advanced technology.

While one scene presented self-driving vehicles, others narrated the UAE's story towards development and modernisation in areas of education (smart robots), transport modes (ultra-fast hyperloop train) and health (robotic prescription dispensing system). Another scene spoke about Masdar, the world's first carbon-neutral, zero-waste city powered entirely by renewable energy, and its development plans.

Highlight of the programme was a scene about the transformation from traditional to alternative energy, spotting light on the message of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to the future generations and his vision for the future of energy and the post-oil era.

The scenes also addressed the nuclear energy, featured a grandfather-granddaughter dialogue on water and an interview with Alia Al Mansoori, winner of UAE Genes in Space competition, speaking with a NASA scientist about her study on how exposure to space affects the health of live organisms.