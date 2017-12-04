In pictures: Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Classic

1 of 12
A general view of action is seen during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Dimension Data wins the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mark Cavendish, the race ambassador, accepts his trophy for finishing 1st during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mark Cavendish, the race ambassador, chats to participant during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Riders competing in the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Riders pass under a bridge during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Riders get underway at the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Participants race together during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
(L-R) Mohammed Yousef, Roberto Ferrari, His excellency Doctor MugheerAl Khai, Mark Cavendish and Yousif Mirza with their trophies after the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Natasha Leask accepts her award for being the 2nd fastest female rider during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Roisin Thomas accepts her award for achiving fastest female rider of the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Racers leave Abu Dhabi on their way to Al Ain during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.