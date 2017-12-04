In pictures: Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Classic

Cycling legend and former road world champion Mark Cavendish thrilled cycling fans by racing and winning the very first Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Classic.
A general view of action is seen during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mark Cavendish of Great Britain and Dimension Data wins the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mark Cavendish, the race ambassador, accepts his trophy for finishing 1st during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Mark Cavendish, the race ambassador, chats to participant during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Riders competing in the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Riders pass under a bridge during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Riders get underway at the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Participants race together during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
(L-R) Mohammed Yousef, Roberto Ferrari, His excellency Doctor MugheerAl Khai, Mark Cavendish and Yousif Mirza with their trophies after the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Natasha Leask accepts her award for being the 2nd fastest female rider during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Roisin Thomas accepts her award for achiving fastest female rider of the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Racers leave Abu Dhabi on their way to Al Ain during the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
