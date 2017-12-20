In pictures: YouTube's top 10 millionaires in 2017

Can you guess how much these YouTube stars earned in 2017?
YouTube.jpg
Getty Images
1 of 11
YouTube is known to create internet superstars and here's this year's top 10 YouTubers. Find out how much they earned in 2017.
YouTube-Stars_10.jpg
Getty Images
2 of 11
10. Lilly Singh - $10.5 million
YouTube-Stars_09.jpg
YouTube
3 of 11
8 (tie). Ryan ToysReview - $11 million
YouTube-Stars_08.jpg
YouTube
4 of 11
8 (tie). Smosh - $11 million
YouTube-Stars_07.jpg
Getty Images
5 of 11
7. Jake Paul - $11.5 million
YouTube-Stars_06.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 11
6. Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie) - $12 million
YouTube-Stars_05.jpg
ITP Images
7 of 11
4 (tie). Logan Paul - $12.5 million
YouTube-Stars_04.jpg
YouTube
8 of 11
4 (tie). Mark Fischbach (Markiplier) - $12.5 million
YouTube-Stars_03.jpg
YouTube
9 of 11
3. Dude Perfect - $14 million
YouTube-Stars_02.jpg
YouTube
10 of 11
2. Evan Fong (VanossGaming) - $15.5 million
YouTube-Stars_01.jpg
YouTube
11 of 11
1. Daniel Middleton (DanTDM) - $16.5 million
Up Next
In pictures: 5 things to know about... Bitcoin

In pictures: 5 things to know about... Bitcoin

In pictures: How to take the stress out of holiday travels

In pictures: How to take the stress out of holiday travels

21 Dec 2017
Photos
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
Wed 20 Dec 2017 10:42 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: 10 apps millennials can't live without

In pictures: 10 apps millennials can't live without