In pictures: YouTube's top 10 millionaires in 2017

YouTube is known to create internet superstars and here's this year's top 10 YouTubers. Find out how much they earned in 2017.
10. Lilly Singh - $10.5 million
8 (tie). Ryan ToysReview - $11 million
8 (tie). Smosh - $11 million
7. Jake Paul - $11.5 million
6. Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie) - $12 million
4 (tie). Logan Paul - $12.5 million
4 (tie). Mark Fischbach (Markiplier) - $12.5 million
3. Dude Perfect - $14 million
2. Evan Fong (VanossGaming) - $15.5 million
1. Daniel Middleton (DanTDM) - $16.5 million