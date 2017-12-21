In pictures: How to take the stress out of holiday travels

Make your journey hassle-free with simple hacks by Adam Ewart, founder of Ireland-based luggage shipping firm Send My Bag
Travel_Holiday.jpg
1 of 6
Make your journey hassle-free with simple hacks by Adam Ewart, founder of Ireland-based luggage shipping firm Send My Bag
Travel_Holiday-1.jpg
2 of 6
1. Don’t wrap gifts: As you prepare to head off for the holidays and are travelling with festive gifts, do not wrap them. Security hold the right to rip them open should they want to inspect the package. This applies to both checked bags and carry-on luggage. Save the wrapping until you arrive so you don’t have to worry about your suitcase and its journey through security.
Travel_Holiday-2.jpg
3 of 6
2. Fly non-stop: Flight delays are a nightmare, but getting stuck in a connecting airport as result of an onward cancellation when rushing to get home for the holidays is even worse. Whenever possible, try and book a non-stop flight to your destination, even if that means being flexible on the day of travel.
Travel_Holiday-3.jpg
4 of 6
3. Have sufficient stopover time: If you must fly with a connection this holiday season, make sure you leave a stopover time of at least four hours to accommodate for delays, which are quite common during the festive period. Airlines are not obligated to find you a seat on a later flight and logistically, it can prove complicated to do so.
Travel_Holiday-4.jpg
5 of 6
4. Get distractions for children: Travelling with children makes festive travelling even more stressful. Prepare various distractions and snacks for your little ones to keep them occupied. Don’t feel guilty about loading up a tablet or smartphone with games and movies to divert their attention.
Travel_Holiday-5.jpg
6 of 6
5. Know your traveller rights: If you’re flying within the EU and your flight is cancelled or delayed by over three hours, you are entitled to compensation anywhere between £90 ($121) and £420 ($564). When a waiting period includes an overnight stay, the airline is obligated to arrange your hotel accommodation, so you don’t have to go through an uncomfortable night’s sleep on airport chairs.
Up Next
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
The Al Ghurair family

The Al Ghurair family

03 Jun 2007
Banking & Finance
Cyclone heads for Gulf

Cyclone heads for Gulf

05 Jun 2007
Politics & Economics
Thu 21 Dec 2017 10:19 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: 5 things to know about... Bitcoin

In pictures: 5 things to know about... Bitcoin

Where to buy second-hand designer fashion in Dubai

Where to buy second-hand designer fashion in Dubai

In pictures: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017 at Hamdan Sports Complex

In pictures: Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017 at Hamdan Sports Complex

In pictures: Nissan Leaf won the 2017 Beach Polo Cup Dubai

In pictures: Nissan Leaf won the 2017 Beach Polo Cup Dubai

Last minute UAE festive gift guide

Last minute UAE festive gift guide

In pictures: 3rd edition of Jeddah International Book Fair

In pictures: 3rd edition of Jeddah International Book Fair

In pictures: Ronaldo's free-kick ensured Real Madrid the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 title

In pictures: Ronaldo's free-kick ensured Real Madrid the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 title

In pictures: 5 things to know about... The UAE's film industry

In pictures: 5 things to know about... The UAE's film industry

In pictures: Real Madrid reach Club World Cup final

In pictures: Real Madrid reach Club World Cup final

In pictures: Star Wars: The Last Jedi closes Dubai International Film Festival

In pictures: Star Wars: The Last Jedi closes Dubai International Film Festival