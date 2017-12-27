In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Frame

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Dubai Frame, an award-winning cultural landmark, at Zabeel Park on Tuesday morning.
His Highness was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the ground floor museum of the building showcasing the UAE's history, heritage and the metropolis it has become.
His Highness, then ascended one of the two towers, and crossed the 100-square-metre bridge where he viewed the historic and modern landmarks of the emirate.
The Dubai Frame is a 150-metre-high, 93-metre-wide structure built to resemble a huge picture frame, through which landmarks representing modern Dubai such as Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa can be seen on one side, while from the other side, visitors can view older parts of the city such as Deira, Umm Harare and Karama.
During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his admiration for the project, and praised Dubai Municipality's efforts to achieve this cultural and global attraction, that represents a solid development for the tourism industry in the UAE.
He described the Dubai Frame as an elegant architectural feat. It was designed by award-winning architect Fernando Donis, who also designed Dubai’s Porsche Design Towers, and the Dubai Renaissance Tower.
The Dubai Frame will be open to the public in January 2018.
