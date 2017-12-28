In pictures: Top 10 YouTube music videos of the year

Can you guess YouTube's most-watched music video in 2017?
8-Youtube.jpg
1 of 11
2017 was another big year for music, find out the top 10 most-watched videos this year.
Enrique-Iglesias.jpg
2 of 11
10. Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox - 865,128,352 views
DJ-Khaled.jpg
3 of 11
9. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne - 870,762,753 views
Jason-Derulo.jpg
4 of 11
8. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video) - 918,534,097 views
El-Amante.jpg
5 of 11
7. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix) - 976,942,323 views
Chris-Jeday.jpg
6 of 11
6. Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel - 1,014,562,590 views
Bruno-Mars.jpg
7 of 11
5. Bruno Mars: That’s What I Like (Official Video) - 1,074,949,653 views
Maluma.jpg
8 of 11
4. Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video) - 1,188,914,097 views
J-Balvin.jpg
9 of 11
3. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video): 1,391,195,006 views
Ed-Sheeran.jpg
10 of 11
2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (Official Video): 2,822,401,343 views
Luis-Fonsi.jpg
11 of 11
1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee: 4,465,097,070 views
