In pictures: Top 10 YouTube music videos of the year

1 of 11 2017 was another big year for music, find out the top 10 most-watched videos this year.

2 of 11 10. Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox - 865,128,352 views

3 of 11 9. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne - 870,762,753 views

4 of 11 8. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video) - 918,534,097 views

5 of 11 7. El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix) - 976,942,323 views

6 of 11 6. Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel - 1,014,562,590 views

7 of 11 5. Bruno Mars: That’s What I Like (Official Video) - 1,074,949,653 views

8 of 11 4. Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video) - 1,188,914,097 views

9 of 11 3. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video): 1,391,195,006 views

10 of 11 2. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You (Official Video): 2,822,401,343 views