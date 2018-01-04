Four watches to look out for ahead of Geneva's SIHH

The Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie will take place in Geneva from January 15-19
SIHH.jpg
1 of 5
SIHH-1.jpg
2 of 5
Richard Mille RM 07-01: The slender ladies’ watch boasts scratch resistant TZP ceramic and full-cut diamond stones with exceptional clarity. Its case in gem-set black ceramic and red gold presents an in-house automatic movement, Calibre CRMA2, while its dial in red gold is set with black onyx and diamonds.
SIHH-2.jpg
3 of 5
Eberhard & Co. Chrono 4 Special Edition: The brand released the Chrono 4 in celebration of its 130th anniversary. The limited edition of 130 pieces has a 42 mm steel case housing a skeleton dial in silver or black, revealing the main plate and wheels, but protect by sapphire glass. Water resistant to 50m, it comes in a black rubber alligator strap or steel bracelet.
SIHH-3.jpg
4 of 5
Breitling Chronoliner B04: The aviation chronograph specialist has introduced the ‘flight captain’s chronograph’ to the Middle East market in a 250-piece limited-edition version. The Chronoliner B04 features an 18K gold case, blue dial and ceramic bezel, as well as a Manufacture Breitling Caliber B04 with a dual time zone system.
SIHH-4.jpg
5 of 5
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Duoface: The luxury watchmaker partnered with Argentinian bootmakers Casa Fagliano to reveal a 100 piece limited edition Reverso Tribute Duoface watch, featuring a two-tone leather strap and pink gold case. It has two contrasting dials, while its overall design is inspired by 1931 Art Deco.
Thu 04 Jan 2018 10:17 AM
By Lubna Hamdan

