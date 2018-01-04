Four watches to look out for ahead of Geneva's SIHH

1 of 5 The Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie will take place in Geneva from January 15-19

2 of 5 Richard Mille RM 07-01: The slender ladies’ watch boasts scratch resistant TZP ceramic and full-cut diamond stones with exceptional clarity. Its case in gem-set black ceramic and red gold presents an in-house automatic movement, Calibre CRMA2, while its dial in red gold is set with black onyx and diamonds.

3 of 5 Eberhard & Co. Chrono 4 Special Edition: The brand released the Chrono 4 in celebration of its 130th anniversary. The limited edition of 130 pieces has a 42 mm steel case housing a skeleton dial in silver or black, revealing the main plate and wheels, but protect by sapphire glass. Water resistant to 50m, it comes in a black rubber alligator strap or steel bracelet.

4 of 5 Breitling Chronoliner B04: The aviation chronograph specialist has introduced the ‘flight captain’s chronograph’ to the Middle East market in a 250-piece limited-edition version. The Chronoliner B04 features an 18K gold case, blue dial and ceramic bezel, as well as a Manufacture Breitling Caliber B04 with a dual time zone system.