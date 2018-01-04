Middle East's 10 most anticipated hotel openings of 2018

4 of 10

Proposed opening date: Q1 2018.

Location: Historical City Centre, Istanbul.

Owner: SNR Holding.

Interior designer: METEX Group.

Architect: METEX Group.

Keys: 127.

Total area of property: 6,280.36m².

F&B outlets: All-day dining restaurant.

Leisure facilities: 24 hour room service, wellness centre with spa, steam and Turkish baths, 24-hour gym, swimming pool.

MICE facilities: A 340m² ballroom which can be divided into three meeting rooms, a 58m² meeting room, and a 72m² PDR.

Unique selling points of the property: Located in the heart of the historical city centre in the garden of the Tekfur Palace which is the first palace of Byzantum, next to the Virgin Mary Church. It is 200m to Khora Mosque & Museum in Balat neighbourhood which is protected by UNESCO, and is a five-minute drive from the Pierre Loti Hill and 15 km from Ataturk International Airport.