In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup

Dubai Ruler crowns Saif Al Mazrouei winner of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endurance Festival at the Dubai Endurance Village at Seih al-Salam in Dubai.
1_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
1 of 10
The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crowned Saif Al Mazrouei winner of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup - CEI 160 KM, held at the Dubai Endurance Village in Seih al-Salam, Dubai.
2_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
2 of 10
Rider Saif Al Mazrouei finished the race first (06:32:20). He was closely followed by Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri (06:32:21), who came in second. In third place was Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi (06:32:45).
3_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
3 of 10
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attended many stages of the race, organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in co-operation with the Emirates Equestrian Federation under the supervision of Federation Equestre Internationale, FEI.
4_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
4 of 10
Also attending the race were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.
5_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
Getty Images
5 of 10
Riders compete in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup at Dubai International Endurance City on January 6, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
6_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 10
Riders compete in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup at Dubai International Endurance City on January 6, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
7_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
Getty Images
7 of 10
A horse in being cleaned after competing in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup at Dubai Internaional Endurance City on January 6, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
8_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
Getty Images
8 of 10
Riders compete in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup at Dubai International Endurance City on January 6, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
9_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
Getty Images
9 of 10
Riders compete in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup at Dubai International Endurance City on January 6, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
10_UAE-Endurance-Cup.jpg
Getty Images
10 of 10
Riders compete in Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup at Dubai International Endurance City on January 6, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
