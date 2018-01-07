In pictures: 40th edition of Dakar Rally

CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 11 Ride to Abu Dhabi's Emirati biker Mohmmed Balooshi on his KTM, is pictured on the podium during the start of the 2018 Dakar Rally, ahead of the rally's Lima-Pisco Stage 1, in Lima on January 6, 2018. The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally will take competitors through Peru, Bolivia and Argentina until January 20.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 11 Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of France compete during the Stage 1 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on January 6, 2018. The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally will take competitors through Peru, Bolivia and Argentina until January 20.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 11 DKR Raid Service's Spanish driver Cristina Gutierrez Herrero and her co-driver Gabriel Moiset Ferrer crash their Mitsubishi during the Stage 1 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on January 6, 2018. Toyota's Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France won the Stage 1.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 11 An aerial picture taken on January 6, 2018 shows a bivouac of the the 2018 Dakar Rally in Pisco, Peru. The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally will take competitors through Peru, Bolivia and Argentina until January 20.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 11 X-Raid Team's Chilean driver Boris Garafulic and co-driver Portuguese Filipe Palmeiro compete with their Mini, during the Stage 1 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on January 6, 2018. Toyota's Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and his co-driver Mathieu Baumel of France won the Stage 1.

ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 11 Fans show their support to competitors on the first day of the 2018 Dakar Rally, ahead of the rally's Lima-Pisco Stage 1, in Lima on January 6, 2018. The 40th edition of the Dakar Rally will take competitors through Peru, Bolivia and Argentina until January 20.

Getty Images 7 of 11 Alexis Hernandez of Peru and Alexis Hernandez rides a Yamaha quad bike in the Classe : GQ.1 : 2 Roues Motrices - 0 during stage one of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco on January 6, 2018 in UNSPECIFIED, Peru.

Getty Images 8 of 11 Wessel Bosman of South Africa and Race-2-Dakar picks himself up from the sand after falling in the dunes on his KTM 450 Rally Replica in the Classe 2.2 : Marathon during stage one of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco on January 6, 2018 in UNSPECIFIED, Peru.

Getty Images 9 of 11 Dmitry Sotnikov of Russia and Team KAMAZ Master drives with co-driver Ruslan Akhmadeev of Russia and mechanic Ilnur Mustafin of Russia in a 43509 KAMAZ truck in the Classe : T4.2 : Camions Modifies during stage one of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco on January 6, 2018 in UNSPECIFIED, Peru.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 11 Yamaha's Argentinian biker Franco Caimi competes during the Stage 1 of the 2018 Dakar Rally between Lima and Pisco, Peru, on January 6, 2018. British biker Sam Sunderland won the Stage 1.