In pictures: Dubai Wooden Powerboat championship

The race was held with the participation of 16 boats, all of which were set off by the crescent of the eastern Palm Jumeirah organized by the Dubai International Marine Club.
Saeed Obaid Khalifa Al Qama and Faleh Khalfan Al Mansoori of NAS Team celebrate victory during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
Mohammed Ahmed Al Hamri and Majid Ali Abdulla Al Maarzouqi of Al Amri Racing race during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club Dubai.
Juma Saif Sultan Al Muhairi and Rashid Suhail Khalfan Al Muhairi of Al Tabar 1 prepare to race during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
Soud Nader Al Rajeeb and Ahmed Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi of Raheeb 2 race during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
A general view of the action during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
Majid Habib Jasim Al Marzuqi and Hamad Mubarak Saeed of Al Noubi Racing race during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
Saeed Obaid Khalifa Al Qama and Faleh Khalfan Al Mansoori of NAS Team race during the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
Saeed Obaid Khalifa Al Qama and Faleh Khalfan Al Mansoori of Nas Team crosses the finishing line to win the Dubai Wooden Powerboat Race at the Dubai International Marine Club in Dubai.
