In pictures: World-renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival

Where towers made of ice are showcased with celestial lights and ice sculptors from around the world compete for honors and prestige.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
A woman takes a selfie before the opening of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
Visitors walk and slide on icy paths on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province. The festival, featuring dozens of huge ice sculptures lit up by coloured lights, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
Visitors pose for photos in front of an ice sculpture on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival, featuring dozens of huge ice sculptures lit up by coloured lights, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
Visitors walk on an ice sculpture on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
Visitors look at ice sculptures on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
Workers carve a snow sculpture before the opening of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
The festival, featuring dozens of huge ice sculptures lit up by coloured lights, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
Visitors take photos in front of a snow sculpture before the opening of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
