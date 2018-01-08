In pictures: World-renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival

1 of 12
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
A woman takes a selfie before the opening of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors walk and slide on icy paths on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province. The festival, featuring dozens of huge ice sculptures lit up by coloured lights, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors pose for photos in front of an ice sculpture on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
People visiting the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. The festival, featuring dozens of huge ice sculptures lit up by coloured lights, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors walk on an ice sculpture on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors look at ice sculptures on the opening day of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Workers carve a snow sculpture before the opening of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
The festival, featuring dozens of huge ice sculptures lit up by coloured lights, attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors take photos in front of a snow sculpture before the opening of the annual Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin in China's northeast Heilongjiang province.