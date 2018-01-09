In pictures: Eight UAE projects penned for completion in 2018

1 of 8 Dubai Frame: The Dubai Frame is a 150-metre-high, 93-metre-wide structure built to resemble a picture frame, through which projects such as Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa can be seen, as well as older parts of the city like Deira, Umm Harair and Karama. Originally designed by Fernando Donis, a Mexican architect who won the competition in 2009, the now nearly completed project is said to be a departure from Donis' design. According to a report in UAE newspaper The National, Donis claimed changes to his design revealed by the local authority were in breach of the competition rules. Donis recently told designMENA that the conflict remains unresolved.

2 of 8 World's longest zipline: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced in 2017 that it will be opening the world’s longest zip line in 2018. Located on the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais, the project will be operated by Toro Verde – a subsidiary of the Puerto Rico-based Magno Genesis Holding Group, which has developed the current Guinness world record-breaking 2,200 metre zip line in Puerto Rico. In addition to the zip line, the project includes a dedicated VIP lounge and a welcome centre. It's exact length has yet to be revealed.

3 of 8 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library: The construction of the UAE’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is proceeding according to schedule, according to Dubai Municipality. Located on the Dubai Creek, the book-shaped structure occupies an area of 66,000 square metres, and is scheduled to complete by mid-2018. The building is inspired by the traditional lectern object called Rehl -- an object intended for holding the Qur’an.

4 of 8 Bluewaters: Launched by local developer Meraas, Bluewaters will sit on a small strip of land jutting outward from JBR. It will house a boulevard, retail, dining, leisure and entertainment venues, as well as two hotels. Work is currently underway on all the above mentioned entities as well as the infrastructure that connects the community to the city. The project will also be home to Ain Dubai, the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. In March last year, the developers announced the project had more than 75 percent of its construction work completed and it had started working on facades.

5 of 8 Guggenheim Abu Dhabi: The Frank Gehry-designed museum is still under construction, and despite facing various delays, it's expected to be completed in 2018. One of three museums that will comprise the Saadiyat Cultural District. the Guggenheim will join the recently completed Louvre and the Zayed National Museum. It will offer a “transnational perspective on art and visual culture since the 1960s, with a strong focus on art from the Middle East, exploring the specific identity derived from the cultural traditions of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates”, a statement from Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority previously said.

6 of 8 Aladdin City: Located on Dubai Creek, Aladdin City is inspired by the ancient legends that are likely the source of the famed tales of Aladdin and Sindbad. According to Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, the symbolic content of the architectural form of the project buildings is inspired by the ancient legends and heritage that includes tales of buildings and palaces with oddly shaped domes, or which are suspended in the air and clouds. Designed by Meinhardt Group, Aladdin City will feature three towers, designed to resemble Aladdin’s magic lamp, linked by bridges and walkways. The three towers will reach the height of 33, 24 and 25 storeys, and will host offices and hotels.

7 of 8 CLYMB: Developed by Miral, CLYMB is an upcoming Abu Dhabi attraction located on the emirate's Yas Island. Set to host the world's widest flight chamber and tallest indoor climbing wall, the project will also boast retail, food and beverage outlets, and a space for parties. To be linked to the nearby Yas Mall, CLYMB's flight chamber will mimic the experience of skydiving while its indoor climbing wall will measure at 43 metres.