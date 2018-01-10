In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince attends Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony

The ceremony took place yesterday at the Dubai Police Academy in Dubai.
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-3.jpg
@DXBMediaOffice
1 of 8
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of postgraduates with master's and doctoral degrees, as well as the 25th batch of cadet officers with a Bachelor's degree in Law and Police Science.
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-9.jpg
@HamdanMohammed
2 of 8
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-5.jpg
@DXBMediaOffice
3 of 8
The graduation ceremony began with the entry of the graduates’ ceremonial field line-up and the arrival of HH Sheikh Hamdan, who inspected the graduates’ line.
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-4.jpg
@DXBMediaOffice
4 of 8
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-2.jpg
@DXBMediaOffice
5 of 8
Following the national anthem played by the Dubai Police Music Band, the leader of the line-up asked HH Sheikh Hamdan for permission to begin the ceremony.
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-1.jpg
@DXBMediaOffice
6 of 8
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-6.jpg
@HamdanMohammed
7 of 8
dubai-police-graduation-ceremony-7.jpg
@HamdanMohammed
8 of 8
Wed 10 Jan 2018 11:54 AM

