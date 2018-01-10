In pictures: CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas

Getty Images 1 of 16 Attendee Kristen Sarah uses Sony's Playstation VR at the Sony booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees.

Getty Images 2 of 16 The Nissan IMx, an all-electric crossover concept vehicle offering fully autonomous operation and a driving range of more than 600 kilometers, is on display during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images 3 of 16 The e-Palette Concept Vehicle, a fully autonomous, battery-electric vehicle with open control interface to allow partner companies to install their own automated driving system, is on display during a press event for CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images 4 of 16 LG Electronics's CLoi robot is displayed during a LG press event for CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images 5 of 16 A Polaroid Snaptouch instant camera is displayed at the Polaroid booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images 6 of 16 Sony's Xperia Ear open-style concept wireless ear buds are displayed at the Sony booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 16 A Honda 3-D18 concept robot is shown at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 9, 2018.

Getty Images 8 of 16 A Lumix GH5S mirrorless camera (L) is displayed with a 1982 home video camera at the Panasonic booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 16 The new Cue robots, which are designed to teach kids as young as kindergarten to code, are shown at Pepcom's Digital Experience event on the eve of CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 8, 2018.

Getty Images 10 of 16 A Volocopter, the first Intel-powered autonomous air transport, flies behind safety glass during a keynote address by Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich at CES 2018 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Getty Images 11 of 16 The New Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is on display during a press event for CES 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ROB LEVER/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 16 The Nexo, a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle, is presented at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on January 8, 2018. Hyundai on Monday unveiled a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle aimed at showcasing its newest technologies, bucking the all-electric trend of most rival automakers. The South Korean manufacturer used the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show to debut its Nexo, a sport utility vehicle which uses voice commands, artificial intelligence and can be transformed into an autonomous car.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 16 UBTECH robots including the First Order 'Stormtrooper' (L) and the Amazon Alexa voice assistant enabled 'lynx' (C) are seen during the CES Unveiled preview event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during CES 2018 in Las Vegas on January 7, 2018.

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 16 E-vone smart shoes with falling alert are displayed at CES Unveiled Las Vegas, a press preview event before the start of CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 7, 2018.

Getty Images 15 of 16 Attendees examine a 5G immersion display at the Intel booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.