1 of 11

2017 was not the year of strong passwords as security firm SplashData revealed the top 100 worst passwords of the year. New passwords made the list, including starwars, monkey, hello and freedom, however the top 10 still featured well-known passwords that have been used previously. The researchers pulled data from five million passwords that had been leaked by hackers. Here are the top 10 worst passwords of 2017.