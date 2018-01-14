In pictures: Aerobatic teams show off at Saudi aviation show

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 12 Saudi Hawks National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 12 Saudi women attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 12 Saudis pilots attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 12 Saudis attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 12 The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.