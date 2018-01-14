In pictures: Aerobatic teams show off at Saudi aviation show

Teams from Saudi Arabia and the UAE dazzle at the Fourth Saudi Aviation Forum in Riyadh
1-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 12
Saudi Hawks National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
2-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
3-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
4-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
5-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 12
Saudi women attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
6-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
7-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
8-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 12
Saudis pilots attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
9-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 12
Saudis attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
10-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
10 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
11-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
11 of 12
The United Arab Emirates' Al-Fursan (The Knights) National Aerobatic Team perform during the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
12-saudi-aviaion.jpg
FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images
12 of 12
Saudis attend the 4th Saudi Aviation Exhibition at the Thumamah Airport.
Sun 14 Jan 2018 11:15 AM

