In pictures: Second edition of the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival

The off-roaders will compete in the preliminary endurance races, with 15 participants qualifying for the white-knuckle 'Time Challenge' races in each category, including Motor Cross 1 (MX1), Motor Cross 2 (MX2), Desert All-terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV), also known as Side by Side (SxS).

It is one of the most highly-anticipated desert sporting events in the UAE, where many past and present champions from around the region will take part.

Rashid Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Sports TV, said, "As part of its media strategy, Sharjah Sports TV is dedicated to highlighting a series of the most popular sports in the UAE. We have seen enormous interest for desert sports from across the world given the emirate's natural environment."

"Sharjah Media Corporation launched the Sharjah Desert Sports Festival in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance Sharjah's position as a global tourist destination, including hosting world-class sporting competitions. With mass media coverage from around the world, it is also an ideal opportunity to promote the emirate's areas of outstanding natural beauty and attract desert sports enthusiasts at local, regional and international levels," said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Media Council.

A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.

