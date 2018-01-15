In pictures: Second edition of the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival

Held under the theme 'Become a Desert Hero', the emirate's most popular off-road racing competition, is organised by Sharjah Sports TV, a subsidiary of Sharjah Media Corporation at Al Badayer Desert in Sharjah
1_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
WAM
1 of 12
The off-roaders will compete in the preliminary endurance races, with 15 participants qualifying for the white-knuckle ‘Time Challenge’ races in each category, including Motor Cross 1 (MX1), Motor Cross 2 (MX2), Desert All-terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV), also known as Side by Side (SxS).
2_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
WAM
2 of 12
It is one of the most highly-anticipated desert sporting events in the UAE, where many past and present champions from around the region will take part.
3_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
WAM
3 of 12
Rashid Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Sports TV, said, "As part of its media strategy, Sharjah Sports TV is dedicated to highlighting a series of the most popular sports in the UAE. We have seen enormous interest for desert sports from across the world given the emirate’s natural environment."
4_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
WAM
4 of 12
"Sharjah Media Corporation launched the Sharjah Desert Sports Festival in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance Sharjah’s position as a global tourist destination, including hosting world-class sporting competitions. With mass media coverage from around the world, it is also an ideal opportunity to promote the emirate’s areas of outstanding natural beauty and attract desert sports enthusiasts at local, regional and international levels," said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Media Council.
5_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
5 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
6_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
7_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
7 of 12
Riders compete during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
8_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
8 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
9_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
9 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
10_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
10 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
11_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
11 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
12_sharjah-sports-desert-festival.jpg
Getty Images
12 of 12
A rider competes during the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival at Al Badayer in Sharjah.
Up Next
In pictures: Saudi Arabia football stadia welcomes female supporters

In pictures: Saudi Arabia football stadia welcomes female supporters

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
The Al Ghurair family

The Al Ghurair family

03 Jun 2007
Banking & Finance
Mon 15 Jan 2018 11:18 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Saudi Arabia football stadia welcomes female supporters

In pictures: Saudi Arabia football stadia welcomes female supporters

In pictures: 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse

In pictures: 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse

In pictures: Aerobatic teams show off at Saudi aviation show

In pictures: Aerobatic teams show off at Saudi aviation show

Revealed: Top ten worst passwords in 2017

Revealed: Top ten worst passwords in 2017

Nine travel destinations that Dubai residents should visit in 2018

Nine travel destinations that Dubai residents should visit in 2018

In pictures: CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas

In pictures: CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas

In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince attends Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony

In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince attends Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony

In pictures: Eight UAE projects penned for completion in 2018

In pictures: Eight UAE projects penned for completion in 2018

In pictures: International Canoe Slalom training at Al Ain's Wadi Adventure

In pictures: International Canoe Slalom training at Al Ain's Wadi Adventure

In pictures: World-renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival

In pictures: World-renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival