In pictures: Saudi Arabia football stadia welcomes female supporters

ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 12 A female supporter of Saudi's Al-Hilal attends her team's football match against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.

