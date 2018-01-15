In pictures: Saudi Arabia football stadia welcomes female supporters

Saudi Arabia, which has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women, has long barred them from sports arenas through strict rules that keep the sexes apart in public.
1_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 12
A female supporter of Saudi's Al-Hilal attends her team's football match against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
2_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 12
Female supporters of Saudi's Al-Hilal attend their team's football match against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
3_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 12
Female supporters of Saudi's Al-Hilal attend their team's football match against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
4_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 12
Female supporters of Saudi's Al-Hilal attend their team's football match against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
5_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 12
Female supporters of Saudi's Al-Hilal attend their team's football match against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
6_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
ALI AL-ARIFI/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 12
Saudi's Al-Hilal player vies for the ball against Al-Ittihad's Omar al-Mezeaal in the Saudi Pro League football match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 13, 2018. Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on January 12, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
7_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 12
Female Saudi supporters of Al-Ahli queue at an entrance for families and women at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 12, 2018, ahead of their teams football match against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
8_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 12
Female Saudi supporters of Al-Ahli arrive at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 12, 2018, ahead of their teams football match against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
9_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 12
Female Saudi supporters of Al-Ahli arrive at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 12, 2018, ahead of their teams football match against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League. Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
10_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
10 of 12
Female Saudi supporters of Al-Ahli attend their teams football match against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 12, 2018. Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
11_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
11 of 12
Female Saudi supporters of Al-Ahli attend their teams football match against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 12, 2018. Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
12_saudi-women-football-stadium.jpg
STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
12 of 12
Al-Ahli's Giannis Fetfatzidis (L) vies for the ball with Al-Batin's Maan Khodari during their football match in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 12, 2018. Saudi Arabia will allow women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.
Up Next
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
The Al Ghurair family

The Al Ghurair family

03 Jun 2007
Banking & Finance
Cyclone heads for Gulf

Cyclone heads for Gulf

05 Jun 2007
Politics & Economics
Mon 15 Jan 2018 11:49 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Second edition of the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival

In pictures: Second edition of the Sharjah Sports Desert Festival

In pictures: 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse

In pictures: 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan Racecourse

In pictures: Aerobatic teams show off at Saudi aviation show

In pictures: Aerobatic teams show off at Saudi aviation show

Revealed: Top ten worst passwords in 2017

Revealed: Top ten worst passwords in 2017

Nine travel destinations that Dubai residents should visit in 2018

Nine travel destinations that Dubai residents should visit in 2018

In pictures: CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas

In pictures: CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas

In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince attends Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony

In pictures: Dubai Crown Prince attends Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony

In pictures: Eight UAE projects penned for completion in 2018

In pictures: Eight UAE projects penned for completion in 2018

In pictures: International Canoe Slalom training at Al Ain's Wadi Adventure

In pictures: International Canoe Slalom training at Al Ain's Wadi Adventure

In pictures: World-renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival

In pictures: World-renowned Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture festival