In pictures: First women-only car exhibition in Jeddah

A Saudi private company on Thursday opened the first car showroom for women only just five months before a decision allowing females to drive takes effect.
The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.
In a historic decision late last year, King Salman gave Saudi women the right to drive, abolishing an almost three-decade ban based on religious reasons.
The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only.
It also provides women with solutions to finance their purchase provided by leading banks and financial companies.
The company plans to open more automobiles showrooms for women in the oil-rich kingdom.
Saudi women tour a car showroom for women in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.
Saudi women tour a car showroom for women in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.