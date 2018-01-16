In pictures: First women-only car exhibition in Jeddah

The showroom was opened in a shopping mall in the western Red Sea port city of Jeddah to allow women the freedom to choose their own cars before they hit the road.
1_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
1 of 10
A Saudi private company on Thursday opened the first car showroom for women only just five months before a decision allowing females to drive takes effect.
2_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
2 of 10
3_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
3 of 10
In a historic decision late last year, King Salman gave Saudi women the right to drive, abolishing an almost three-decade ban based on religious reasons.
4_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 10
The showroom offers a wide selection of vehicles from various makes and is staffed by women only.
5_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 10
It also provides women with solutions to finance their purchase provided by leading banks and financial companies.
6_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 10
The company plans to open more automobiles showrooms for women in the oil-rich kingdom.
7_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 10
8_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 10
Saudi women tour a car showroom for women in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.
9_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 10
10_women-only-car-showroom.jpg
AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images
10 of 10
Saudi women tour a car showroom for women in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah.
Tue 16 Jan 2018 11:13 AM

