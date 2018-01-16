In pictures: Dubai World Trade Centre hosts 24th edition of the CABSAT

The three-day event is the leading platform for the broadcast, production, content delivery, digital media, and satellite sectors across Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), fostering disruptive innovation, creation, distribution, and monetisation opportunities in the regional market.
1_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT MENA will continue to focus on the production and distribution of content, as well as the buying and selling of content and satellite capacity.
2_CABSAT-2018.jpg
Creatives, engineers, and strategists will share their expertise on how to cut through the clutter and take the industry into a new world.
5_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
3_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT is an important event as it will introduce the UAE space programme and will inform the people on the importance of the space industry, as well as it will highlight the challenges facing the region and the solutions for these issues.
7_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
4_CABSAT-2018.jpg
An expansion of CABSAT’s broadcast-related satellite profile, the co-located satellite communications conference is set to deliver satellite communication solutions to industries across the region.
8_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
6_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT is the definitive event for broadcast, satellite and entertainment content sectors across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).
9_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
10_CABSAT-2018.jpg
CABSAT 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
