In pictures: Dubai World Trade Centre hosts 24th edition of the CABSAT

CABSAT MENA will continue to focus on the production and distribution of content, as well as the buying and selling of content and satellite capacity.
Creatives, engineers, and strategists will share their expertise on how to cut through the clutter and take the industry into a new world.
CABSAT 2018 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
CABSAT is an important event as it will introduce the UAE space programme and will inform the people on the importance of the space industry, as well as it will highlight the challenges facing the region and the solutions for these issues.
An expansion of CABSAT’s broadcast-related satellite profile, the co-located satellite communications conference is set to deliver satellite communication solutions to industries across the region.
CABSAT is the definitive event for broadcast, satellite and entertainment content sectors across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA).
