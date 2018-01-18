In pictures: Kuwait Aviation Show 2018

The four-day event aims to allow Kuwait to become a top competitor in the Middle East's aviation sector, through attracting foreign investors as part of the "New Kuwait vision 2035."
7_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.JPG
KUNA
1 of 9
Kuwait Aviation Show 2018 kicks off at Kuwait International Airport, with the participation of over 125 local and international civil and military aviation companies.
9_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.JPG
KUNA
2 of 9
Addressing the opening ceremony of the "Kuwait Aviation Show 2018," the chairman of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation Sheikh Salman Sabah Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah hailed the monumental event and thanked His Highness the Amir for his generous sponsorship. He also conveyed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, who attended the ceremony on behalf of His Highness the Amir.
8_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.JPG
KUNA
3 of 9
The first day of the show will be for VIPs, the second for ministries, governmental bodies and companies, while the third and fourth are for the public.
1_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.jpg
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
4 of 9
Visitors look at aircrafts on display during the Kuwait aviation show, in Kuwait City on January 17, 2018.
3_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.jpg
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
5 of 9
Saudi falcon Hawk Mk 65 aircrafts perform during the Kuwait aviation show in Kuwait City on January 17, 2018.
2_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.jpg
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
6 of 9
Visitors look at aircrafts on display during the Kuwait aviation show, in Kuwait City on January 17, 2018.
4_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.jpg
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
7 of 9
Kuwaiti air force F-18 aircrafts and a Kuwait airways B777 perform during the Kuwait aviation show, in Kuwait City on January 17, 2018.
5_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.jpg
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
8 of 9
Saudi falcon Hawk Mk 65 aircrafts perform during the Kuwait aviation show in Kuwait City on January 17, 2018.
6_Kuwait-Aviation-Show.jpg
YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images
9 of 9
A Turkish F-16 aircraft performs during the Kuwait aviation show in Kuwait City on January 17, 2018.
Thu 18 Jan 2018 12:12 PM

