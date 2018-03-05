In pictures: Stunning gowns on the Oscars red carpet

Getty Images 1 of 17 Mira Sorvino attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

AFP/Getty Images 2 of 17 Actress Jennifer Garner arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 3 of 17 Greta Gerwig attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 4 of 17 Allison Williams attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 5 of 17 Samara Weaving attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 6 of 17 Garbine Mug (L) and Malin Akerman attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 7 of 17 Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 8 of 17 Paz Vega attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

AFP/Getty Images 9 of 17 Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 10 of 17 Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 11 of 17 Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 12 of 17 Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 13 of 17 Zoey Deutch attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

AFP/Getty Images 14 of 17 Actress and singer Mary J. Blige arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 15 of 17 Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images 16 of 17 Beanie Feldstein attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.