In pictures: Stunning gowns on the Oscars red carpet

1 of 17
Mira Sorvino attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
2 of 17
Actress Jennifer Garner arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
3 of 17
Greta Gerwig attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
4 of 17
Allison Williams attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
5 of 17
Samara Weaving attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
6 of 17
Garbine Mug (L) and Malin Akerman attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
7 of 17
Gina Rodriguez attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
8 of 17
Paz Vega attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
9 of 17
Actress Jennifer Lawrence arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
10 of 17
Salma Hayek attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
11 of 17
Emily Blunt attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
12 of 17
Lindsey Vonn attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
13 of 17
Zoey Deutch attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
14 of 17
Actress and singer Mary J. Blige arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
15 of 17
Zendaya attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
16 of 17
Beanie Feldstein attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
17 of 17
US actress Betty Gabriel arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.