90th Academy Awards winners list - in pictures

"The Shape of Water," a film about a mute woman who falls in love with a captive reptilian creature, was crowned the best movie of 2017, a timely win in a year when sexual harassment and women's pay have taken centre stage in Hollywood.
oscar_academy-awards_13.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 22
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director and Best Picture awards for 'The Shape of Water'
oscar_academy-awards_14.jpg
Getty Images
2 of 22
(L-R) Set decorator Jeffrey A. Melvin, production designer Paul Denham Austerberry, and set decorator Shane Vieau, winners of the Best Production Design award for 'The Shape of Water'
oscar_academy-awards_2.jpg
Getty Images
3 of 22
Actor Gary Oldman, winner of the Best Actor award for 'Darkest Hour'
oscar_academy-awards_3.jpg
Getty Images
4 of 22
Actor Allison Janney, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'I, Tonya'
oscar_academy-awards_4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 22
Actor Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Actor in Supporting Role award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
oscar_academy-awards_5.jpg
Getty Images
6 of 22
Actor Rita Moreno (L) and director Sebastian Lelio, winner of the Best Foreign Language Film award for 'A Fantastic Woman'
oscar_academy-awards_6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 22
US director Frank Stiefel, winner of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405'
oscar_academy-awards_7.jpg
Getty Images
8 of 22
Actor Laura Dern (C) poses with producers Dan Cogan (L) and director Bryan Fogel (R), winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for 'Icarus'
oscar_academy-awards_8.jpg
Getty Images
9 of 22
Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (L) and Robert Lopez, winners of the Best Original Song award for 'Remember Me' from 'Coco'
oscar_academy-awards_9.jpg
Getty Images
10 of 22
Filmmakers Lee Unkrich (L) and Darla K. Anderson, winners of the Best Animated Feature Film award for 'Coco'
oscar_academy-awards_10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
11 of 22
Writer James Ivory, winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay award for 'Call Me by Your Name'
oscar_academy-awards_11.jpg
Getty Images
12 of 22
Writer Jordan Peele, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for 'Get Out'
oscar_academy-awards_12.jpg
Getty Images
13 of 22
Actor Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
oscar_academy-awards_15.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
14 of 22
Cinematographer Roger A. Deakins, winner of the Best Cinematography award for 'Blade Runner 2049'
oscar_academy-awards_16.jpg
Getty Images
15 of 22
Costume designer Mark Bridges, winner of the Best Costume Design award for 'Phantom Thread'
oscar_academy-awards_17.jpg
Getty Images
16 of 22
Sound editors Alex Gibson (L) and Richard King, winners of the Best Sound Editing award for 'Dunkirk'
oscar_academy-awards_18.jpg
Getty Images
17 of 22
(L-R) Sound engineers Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, and Gary A. Rizzo, winners of the Best Sound Mixing award for 'Dunkirk'
oscar_academy-awards_19.jpg
Getty Images
18 of 22
Filmmaker Kobe Bryant, winner of the Best Animated Short Film award for 'Dear Basketball'
oscar_academy-awards_20.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
19 of 22
British actor and producer Chris Overton and British actress Rachel Shenton, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for 'The Silent Child'
oscar_academy-awards_21.jpg
Getty Images
20 of 22
(L-R) Visual effects artists Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, and John Nelson, winners of the Best Visual Effects award for 'Blade Runner 2049'
oscar_academy-awards_22.jpg
Getty Images
21 of 22
Editor Lee Smith, winner of the Best Film Editing award for 'Dunkirk'
oscar_academy-awards_23.jpg
Getty Images
22 of 22
(L-R) Make-up artists Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick, and David Malinowski, winners of the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award for 'Darkest Hour'
Tue 06 Mar 2018 10:44 AM

