90th Academy Awards winners list - in pictures

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director and Best Picture awards for 'The Shape of Water'
(L-R) Set decorator Jeffrey A. Melvin, production designer Paul Denham Austerberry, and set decorator Shane Vieau, winners of the Best Production Design award for 'The Shape of Water'
Actor Gary Oldman, winner of the Best Actor award for 'Darkest Hour'
Actor Allison Janney, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'I, Tonya'
Actor Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Actor in Supporting Role award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Actor Rita Moreno (L) and director Sebastian Lelio, winner of the Best Foreign Language Film award for 'A Fantastic Woman'
US director Frank Stiefel, winner of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405'
Actor Laura Dern (C) poses with producers Dan Cogan (L) and director Bryan Fogel (R), winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for 'Icarus'
Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (L) and Robert Lopez, winners of the Best Original Song award for 'Remember Me' from 'Coco'
Filmmakers Lee Unkrich (L) and Darla K. Anderson, winners of the Best Animated Feature Film award for 'Coco'
Writer James Ivory, winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay award for 'Call Me by Your Name'
Writer Jordan Peele, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for 'Get Out'
Actor Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Cinematographer Roger A. Deakins, winner of the Best Cinematography award for 'Blade Runner 2049'
Costume designer Mark Bridges, winner of the Best Costume Design award for 'Phantom Thread'
Sound editors Alex Gibson (L) and Richard King, winners of the Best Sound Editing award for 'Dunkirk'
(L-R) Sound engineers Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, and Gary A. Rizzo, winners of the Best Sound Mixing award for 'Dunkirk'
Filmmaker Kobe Bryant, winner of the Best Animated Short Film award for 'Dear Basketball'
British actor and producer Chris Overton and British actress Rachel Shenton, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for 'The Silent Child'
(L-R) Visual effects artists Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, and John Nelson, winners of the Best Visual Effects award for 'Blade Runner 2049'
Editor Lee Smith, winner of the Best Film Editing award for 'Dunkirk'
(L-R) Make-up artists Kazuhiro Tsuji, Lucy Sibbick, and David Malinowski, winners of the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award for 'Darkest Hour'