90th Academy Awards winners list - in pictures

AFP/Getty Images 1 of 22 Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, winner of the Best Director and Best Picture awards for 'The Shape of Water'

Getty Images 2 of 22 (L-R) Set decorator Jeffrey A. Melvin, production designer Paul Denham Austerberry, and set decorator Shane Vieau, winners of the Best Production Design award for 'The Shape of Water'

Getty Images 3 of 22 Actor Gary Oldman, winner of the Best Actor award for 'Darkest Hour'

Getty Images 4 of 22 Actor Allison Janney, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for 'I, Tonya'

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 22 Actor Sam Rockwell, winner of the Best Actor in Supporting Role award for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Getty Images 6 of 22 Actor Rita Moreno (L) and director Sebastian Lelio, winner of the Best Foreign Language Film award for 'A Fantastic Woman'

AFP/Getty Images 7 of 22 US director Frank Stiefel, winner of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405'

Getty Images 8 of 22 Actor Laura Dern (C) poses with producers Dan Cogan (L) and director Bryan Fogel (R), winners of the Best Documentary Feature award for 'Icarus'

Getty Images 9 of 22 Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (L) and Robert Lopez, winners of the Best Original Song award for 'Remember Me' from 'Coco'

Getty Images 10 of 22 Filmmakers Lee Unkrich (L) and Darla K. Anderson, winners of the Best Animated Feature Film award for 'Coco'

AFP/Getty Images 11 of 22 Writer James Ivory, winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay award for 'Call Me by Your Name'

Getty Images 12 of 22 Writer Jordan Peele, winner of the Best Original Screenplay award for 'Get Out'

Getty Images 13 of 22 Actor Frances McDormand, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

AFP/Getty Images 14 of 22 Cinematographer Roger A. Deakins, winner of the Best Cinematography award for 'Blade Runner 2049'

Getty Images 15 of 22 Costume designer Mark Bridges, winner of the Best Costume Design award for 'Phantom Thread'

Getty Images 16 of 22 Sound editors Alex Gibson (L) and Richard King, winners of the Best Sound Editing award for 'Dunkirk'

Getty Images 17 of 22 (L-R) Sound engineers Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, and Gary A. Rizzo, winners of the Best Sound Mixing award for 'Dunkirk'

Getty Images 18 of 22 Filmmaker Kobe Bryant, winner of the Best Animated Short Film award for 'Dear Basketball'

AFP/Getty Images 19 of 22 British actor and producer Chris Overton and British actress Rachel Shenton, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film award for 'The Silent Child'

Getty Images 20 of 22 (L-R) Visual effects artists Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer, and John Nelson, winners of the Best Visual Effects award for 'Blade Runner 2049'

Getty Images 21 of 22 Editor Lee Smith, winner of the Best Film Editing award for 'Dunkirk'