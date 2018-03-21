In pictures: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince to White House

1 of 13
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 of 13
US President Donald Trump (R) holds a defence sales chart as he meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
3 of 13
US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
4 of 13
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrives at the White House West Wing via the West Executive Drive entrance for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump March, 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 32-year-old son of King Salman, Mohammad bin Salman serves as Saudi Arabia's first deputy prime minister, defense minister and president of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs.
5 of 13
President Donald Trump (R) holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
6 of 13
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (R) in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
7 of 13
Saudi officials arrive ahead of the visit by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the White House for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump March, 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 32-year-old son of King Salman, Mohammad bin Salman serves as Saudi Arabia's first deputy prime minister, defense minister and president of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs.
8 of 13
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
9 of 13
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) speaks alongside members of his delegation during a lunch meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 20, 2018.
10 of 13
President Donald Trump holds a working lunch with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
11 of 13
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (2nd-L) and White House Advisor Jared Kushner (3rd-R), stand alongside members of the Saudi Delegation as they attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
12 of 13
Outgoing White House Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn (L) talks to White House Advisor Jared Kushner, as they attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
13 of 13
US President Donald Trump (center R) holds a lunch meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (center L), and members of his delegation, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 20, 2018.