In pictures: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince to White House

President Donald Trump demonstrated his administration's embrace of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, welcoming Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to the Oval Office for a meeting high on mutual praise but short of big announcements
saudi-us-ties_9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 13
US President Donald Trump (R) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
saudi-us-ties_3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
2 of 13
US President Donald Trump (R) holds a defence sales chart as he meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
saudi-us-ties_1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 13
US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
saudi-us-ties_5.jpg
Getty Images
4 of 13
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrives at the White House West Wing via the West Executive Drive entrance for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump March, 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 32-year-old son of King Salman, Mohammad bin Salman serves as Saudi Arabia's first deputy prime minister, defense minister and president of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs.
saudi-us-ties_2.jpg
Getty Images
5 of 13
President Donald Trump (R) holds up a chart of military hardware sales as he meets with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
saudi-us-ties_6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
6 of 13
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (R) in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
saudi-us-ties_7.jpg
Getty Images
7 of 13
Saudi officials arrive ahead of the visit by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to the White House for meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump March, 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. The 32-year-old son of King Salman, Mohammad bin Salman serves as Saudi Arabia's first deputy prime minister, defense minister and president of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs.
saudi-us-ties_8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
8 of 13
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) meets with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
saudi-us-ties_10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
9 of 13
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) speaks alongside members of his delegation during a lunch meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 20, 2018.
saudi-us-ties_11.jpg
Getty Images
10 of 13
President Donald Trump holds a working lunch with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
saudi-us-ties_12.jpg
Getty Images
11 of 13
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (2nd-L) and White House Advisor Jared Kushner (3rd-R), stand alongside members of the Saudi Delegation as they attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
saudi-us-ties_13.jpg
Getty Images
12 of 13
Outgoing White House Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn (L) talks to White House Advisor Jared Kushner, as they attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
saudi-us-ties_4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
13 of 13
US President Donald Trump (center R) holds a lunch meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (center L), and members of his delegation, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 20, 2018.
Up Next
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
The Al Ghurair family

The Al Ghurair family

03 Jun 2007
Banking & Finance
Cyclone heads for Gulf

Cyclone heads for Gulf

05 Jun 2007
Politics & Economics
Wed 21 Mar 2018 11:48 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: Riyadh International Book Fair 2018

In pictures: Riyadh International Book Fair 2018

Walk the talk: Aquazzura's SS18 collection

Walk the talk: Aquazzura's SS18 collection

Three reasons why global banks continue to expand in Saudi Arabia

Three reasons why global banks continue to expand in Saudi Arabia

Five things to know about the UAE's next-generation transport ambitions - in pictures

Five things to know about the UAE's next-generation transport ambitions - in pictures

In pictures: New museum complex, the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre in Kuwait City

In pictures: New museum complex, the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre in Kuwait City

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches world's biggest Concentrated Solar Power project

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed launches world's biggest Concentrated Solar Power project

In pictures: Dubai Ruler honors winner of Global Teacher Prize

In pictures: Dubai Ruler honors winner of Global Teacher Prize

Gallery: Inside Middle East's first YouTube Space

Gallery: Inside Middle East's first YouTube Space

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed attends final race of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup

In pictures: Sheikh Mohammed attends final race of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup

In pictures: Traditional Pakistani wrestling match in Dubai

In pictures: Traditional Pakistani wrestling match in Dubai