In pictures: Kuwait fashion week catwalk

1 of 16
Models wear creations by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
2 of 16
A model wears a creation by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
3 of 16
Models walk down the catwalk wearing creations by Kuwaiti designer Anfal al-Saleh during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
4 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Kuwaiti designer Anfal al-Saleh during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
5 of 16
Models wear creations designed by Indian designer Pria Kataria Puri, during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
6 of 16
A model wears a creation designed by Indian designer Pria Kataria Puri, during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
7 of 16
Models wear creations by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
8 of 16
A model wears a creation by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
9 of 16
A model wears a creation by French designer Christophe Guillarme during the Kuwait International Fashion Week, in Kuwait City.
10 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Kuwaiti designer Fatima Ismail during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
11 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
12 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
13 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
14 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Moroccan designer Salima el-Boussouni during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
15 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
16 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.