In pictures: Kuwait fashion week catwalk

Glamorous event with the cooperation of 20 international fashion designers that showcases unique and high-end designs at Al-Hamra Business Tower in Kuwait City
kuwait-fashion-show_1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
1 of 16
Models wear creations by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_2.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
2 of 16
A model wears a creation by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
3 of 16
Models walk down the catwalk wearing creations by Kuwaiti designer Anfal al-Saleh during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
4 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Kuwaiti designer Anfal al-Saleh during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
5 of 16
Models wear creations designed by Indian designer Pria Kataria Puri, during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
6 of 16
A model wears a creation designed by Indian designer Pria Kataria Puri, during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
7 of 16
Models wear creations by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
8 of 16
A model wears a creation by Turkish designer Rasit Bagzibagli during the Kuwait international fashion week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
9 of 16
A model wears a creation by French designer Christophe Guillarme during the Kuwait International Fashion Week, in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
10 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Kuwaiti designer Fatima Ismail during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_11.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
11 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_12.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
12 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_13.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
13 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_14.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
14 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Moroccan designer Salima el-Boussouni during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_15.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
15 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
kuwait-fashion-show_16.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
16 of 16
A model walks down the catwalk wearing a creation by Indian designer Divani during the Kuwait International Fashion Week in Kuwait City.
Up Next
In pictures: Egyptians casts vote for president election

In pictures: Egyptians casts vote for president election

In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

28 Mar 2018
Photos
Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

Cityscape Abu Dhabi 2007

08 May 2007
Construction
IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

IN PICS: Burj Dubai development

31 May 2007
Construction
Tue 27 Mar 2018 11:52 AM

Recent Galleries

In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

In pictures: Egyptians casts vote for president election

In pictures: Egyptians casts vote for president election

In pictures: Arabian Business StartUp Academy

In pictures: Arabian Business StartUp Academy

Five things to know about the region's airport expansion programmes

Five things to know about the region's airport expansion programmes

Three reasons why business data is still an under-utilised asset

Three reasons why business data is still an under-utilised asset

In pictures: FISE World Series launch event Jeddah

In pictures: FISE World Series launch event Jeddah

In pictures: 12th edition of Art Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah

In pictures: 12th edition of Art Dubai at Madinat Jumeirah

In pictures: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince to White House

In pictures: Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Crown Prince to White House

In pictures: Riyadh International Book Fair 2018

In pictures: Riyadh International Book Fair 2018

Walk the talk: Aquazzura's SS18 collection

Walk the talk: Aquazzura's SS18 collection