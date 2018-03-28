In pictures: Egyptians casts vote for president election

AFP/Getty Images 1 of 10 An Egyptian man casts his ballot at a polling station in Cairo's northern suburb of Shubra al-Khaymah on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections on March 27, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images 2 of 10 An Egyptian man casts his ballot at a polling station in Cairo's northern suburb of Shubra al-Khaymah on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections on March 27, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images 3 of 10 Egyptian women leave a polling station casting their votes at a polling station in the Nile Delta City of Tanta, 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Cairo, on March 27, 2018 on the second day of the 2018 presidential elections.

AFP/Getty Images 4 of 10 An Egyptian naval conscript checks the ID for a female voter arriving to cast her vote at a polling station in the northern port city of Alexandria's eastern Raml district, on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections on March 27, 2018.

AFP/Getty Images 5 of 10 Egyptian soldiers check bags as people arrive at a polling station in downtown Cairo on March 27, 2018, on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections. Authorities have been urging Egyptians to participate in the three-day vote, hoping for a high turnout despite what is seen as a foregone conclusion.

AFP/Getty Images 6 of 10 A policeman pushes a man in a wheelchair near a polling station in downtown Cairo on March 27, 2018, on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections. Authorities have been urging Egyptians to participate in the three-day vote, hoping for a high turnout despite what is seen as a foregone conclusion.

AFP/Getty Images 7 of 10 An Egyptian woman dips her pinky finger in ink after casting her vote at a polling station in the Nile Delta City of Tanta, 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Cairo, on March 27, 2018 on the second day of the 2018 presidential elections.

AFP/Getty Images 8 of 10 Egyptians queue up at a polling station in downtown Cairo on March 27, 2018, on the second day of voting in the 2018 presidential elections. Authorities have been urging Egyptians to participate in the three-day vote, hoping for a high turnout despite what is seen as a foregone conclusion.

Getty Images 9 of 10 An Egyptian woman looks for her name in the list to vote at a poll station on the second day of the presidential elections on March 27, 2018 in Cairo, Egypt. Moussa Mustafa Moussa is the only one running against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt's third presidential elections since the 2011 revolution.