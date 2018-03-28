In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

8 of 15

THE NEW RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

In the age of social media, Influencer Marketing continues to evolve and become a vital part social media advertising, especially for consumer goods. With the new NMC laws in effect from June 2018 how prepared are brands and marketers to take action to implement their legal obligations? What is the future of social media content creation in the region?

Moderator: Eddie Taylor, Editor, Arabian Business

Panellists:

Vikrant Shetty, Director of WM Content, WaveMaker

Jamal Al Mawed, Director Communications, Dubai Properties Group

Vivy Yusof, Co-Founder, Fashion Valet

Zeina Kawas, Head of Corporate & Institutional, Commercial and Private Banking Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank

Hussein Dajani, General Manager - Digital and Customer Experience - Africa, Middle East, India, and Turkey, Nissan Motor Co.