In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

The event - which is designed for influencers, creators, brands and marketers - took place at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_1.JPG
YouTube superstar, comedian and vlogger, Roman Atwood has 30 million YouTube subscribers and more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram, share tips and secrets of his success at the ITP Live Influencer Marketing Summit.
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_2.JPG
OPENING REMARKS: Ramia Farrage, Anchor and News Bulletin Editor, Emirates News on Dubai One TV
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_3.JPG
Opening Speech: Fiona Robertson, Al Tamimi & Company

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_11.JPG
ITP Live Influencer Marketing Summit at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown.
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_4.JPG
DUBAI – LAW & ORDER

The UAE has become the region’s creator hub and therefore the new rules and structures will add more professionalism to the influencer industry. Here we are in conversation with the lawmakers and government representatives to elaborate on the new laws and what to expect in the future.

Moderator: Eddie Taylor, Editor, Arabian Business

Panelists:

Fiona Robertson, Senior Associate, Al Tamimi & Company

Kellie Blyth, Senior Associate Clyde & Co

Omar Butti, Executive Director of Innovation, DFTC

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_5.JPG
ROI – RETURN ON INFLUENCE

Great influencer marketing content can spark conversations, generate sales, increase brand awareness and loyalty. So what is the content creator’s responsibility towards their audience and the advertiser in the light of the new rules? Paid partnerships vs true advocacy.

Moderator: Tom Norton, Head of Content, ITP Live

Panellists:

Ola Farahat, Fashion Influencer and Entrepreneur

Mohanad Alwadiya, Real Estate Guru and Influencer

Lowi Sahi, YouTube Creator

Sara Abu Zahra, Strategic Media Partnerships, Entertainment, Facebook

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_12.JPG
ITP Live Influencer Marketing Summit at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown.
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_6.JPG
THE NEW RULES OF ENGAGEMENT

In the age of social media, Influencer Marketing continues to evolve and become a vital part social media advertising, especially for consumer goods. With the new NMC laws in effect from June 2018 how prepared are brands and marketers to take action to implement their legal obligations? What is the future of social media content creation in the region?

Moderator: Eddie Taylor, Editor, Arabian Business

Panellists:

Vikrant Shetty, Director of WM Content, WaveMaker

Jamal Al Mawed, Director Communications, Dubai Properties Group

Vivy Yusof, Co-Founder, Fashion Valet

Zeina Kawas, Head of Corporate & Institutional, Commercial and Private Banking Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank

Hussein Dajani, General Manager - Digital and Customer Experience - Africa, Middle East, India, and Turkey, Nissan Motor Co.

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_7.JPG
IT’S A ‘BRAND’ NEW WORLD

Traditional marketing and advertising activities are falling by the wayside as digital marketing trends move to the forefront with influencer marketing leading the way in the MENA region. In this keynote session, Group M CEO Filip Jabbour talks about the evolution of the Influencer Marketing Industry and the regulations that are helping structure this sector.

Filip Jabbour, CEO, GroupM

Moderator: Jeremy Lawrence, Editorial Director, Arabian Business

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_13.JPG
ITP Live Influencer Marketing Summit at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown.
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_8.JPG
LOVE THEM OR HATE THEM - THE ERA OF INFLUENCE

With a number of high-profile content creators making headlines for acts that have prompted a fierce public backlash, we look at social media as the strongest platform express public sentiment towards the modern day influencer.

Moderator: Sean Graham, Founder and Managing Director, Creator UP

Panellists:

Saygin Yalcin, Influencer and Entrepreneur

Caroline Stanbury, Influencer and Reality TV Star

Rashid Belhasa, YouTuber and Sneaker Aficionado

Naomi D'Souza, Food and Lifestyle Blogger

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_9.JPG
ROMAN ATWOOD

YouTube superstar, comedian and vlogger, Roman Atwood has 30 million YouTube subscribers and more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram. In this keynote session he will share the secrets to his success.

Roman Atwood, YouTube Content Creator

Moderator: Tom Norton, Head of Content, ITP Live

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_14.JPG
ITP Live Influencer Marketing Summit at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown.
ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_10.JPG
IN CONVERSATION WITH LUISITO COMUNICA

The Mexican travel vlogger extraordinaire details his rise to the top of his YouTube field, globetrotting his way to millions of followers.

Luisito Comunica, Travel Vlogger Extraordinaire

Moderator: Rhea Saran, Editor in Chief, Conde Nast Traveller Middle East

ITP-Live-Influencer-Marketing-Summit-2018_15.JPG
ITP Live Influencer Marketing Summit at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown.
