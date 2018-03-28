In pictures: YouTube star Roman Atwood headlines ITP Live's Influencer Marketing Summit in Dubai

Opening Speech: Fiona Robertson, Al Tamimi & Company
DUBAI – LAW & ORDER
The UAE has become the region’s creator hub and therefore the new rules and structures will add more professionalism to the influencer industry. Here we are in conversation with the lawmakers and government representatives to elaborate on the new laws and what to expect in the future.
Moderator: Eddie Taylor, Editor, Arabian Business
Panelists:
Fiona Robertson, Senior Associate, Al Tamimi & Company
Kellie Blyth, Senior Associate Clyde & Co
Omar Butti, Executive Director of Innovation, DFTC
ROI – RETURN ON INFLUENCE
Great influencer marketing content can spark conversations, generate sales, increase brand awareness and loyalty. So what is the content creator’s responsibility towards their audience and the advertiser in the light of the new rules? Paid partnerships vs true advocacy.
Moderator: Tom Norton, Head of Content, ITP Live
Panellists:
Ola Farahat, Fashion Influencer and Entrepreneur
Mohanad Alwadiya, Real Estate Guru and Influencer
Lowi Sahi, YouTube Creator
Sara Abu Zahra, Strategic Media Partnerships, Entertainment, Facebook
THE NEW RULES OF ENGAGEMENT
In the age of social media, Influencer Marketing continues to evolve and become a vital part social media advertising, especially for consumer goods. With the new NMC laws in effect from June 2018 how prepared are brands and marketers to take action to implement their legal obligations? What is the future of social media content creation in the region?
Moderator: Eddie Taylor, Editor, Arabian Business
Panellists:
Vikrant Shetty, Director of WM Content, WaveMaker
Jamal Al Mawed, Director Communications, Dubai Properties Group
Vivy Yusof, Co-Founder, Fashion Valet
Zeina Kawas, Head of Corporate & Institutional, Commercial and Private Banking Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank
Hussein Dajani, General Manager - Digital and Customer Experience - Africa, Middle East, India, and Turkey, Nissan Motor Co.
IT’S A ‘BRAND’ NEW WORLD
Traditional marketing and advertising activities are falling by the wayside as digital marketing trends move to the forefront with influencer marketing leading the way in the MENA region. In this keynote session, Group M CEO Filip Jabbour talks about the evolution of the Influencer Marketing Industry and the regulations that are helping structure this sector.
Filip Jabbour, CEO, GroupM
Moderator: Jeremy Lawrence, Editorial Director, Arabian Business
LOVE THEM OR HATE THEM - THE ERA OF INFLUENCE
With a number of high-profile content creators making headlines for acts that have prompted a fierce public backlash, we look at social media as the strongest platform express public sentiment towards the modern day influencer.
Moderator: Sean Graham, Founder and Managing Director, Creator UP
Panellists:
Saygin Yalcin, Influencer and Entrepreneur
Caroline Stanbury, Influencer and Reality TV Star
Rashid Belhasa, YouTuber and Sneaker Aficionado
Naomi D'Souza, Food and Lifestyle Blogger
ROMAN ATWOOD
YouTube superstar, comedian and vlogger, Roman Atwood has 30 million YouTube subscribers and more than 5.6 million followers on Instagram. In this keynote session he will share the secrets to his success.
Roman Atwood, YouTube Content Creator
Moderator: Tom Norton, Head of Content, ITP Live
IN CONVERSATION WITH LUISITO COMUNICA
The Mexican travel vlogger extraordinaire details his rise to the top of his YouTube field, globetrotting his way to millions of followers.
Luisito Comunica, Travel Vlogger Extraordinaire
Moderator: Rhea Saran, Editor in Chief, Conde Nast Traveller Middle East