In pictures: Runners take part in rainy and windy Boston Marathon

Desiree Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985



Desiree Linden approaches the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Linden became the first American winner since 1985 with an unofficial time of 2:39:54.



Yuki Kawauchi approaches the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts. He won the race, his first major marathon win, with an unofficial time of 2:10:46.



Runners approach the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon in heavy rain on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Linda Park waves at someone she knows as she approaches the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Runners approach the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon in heavy rain on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Wheelchair racers spray rain from their wheels as they make their way towards the 24th mile of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Edna Kiplagat approaches the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Runners make their way down Beacon St. after passing the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Nicole Dimercurio, from left, Rachel Hyland and Sarah Sellers approach the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Attendees cheer for runners as they approach the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Runners passing the 24 mile marker of the 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.



Spectators cheer the elite runners during the 2018 Boston Marathon as they pass on April 16, 2018 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
