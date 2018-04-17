In pictures: Baghdad's Al Zawraa Club beats Manama Club 2-1 at AFC Champions League

Iraq started hosting foreign football clubs for competitive matches for the first time in decades, after FIFA gave the go-ahead for games to resume
AFP/Getty Images
Al-Zawraa's Mustafa Jawda (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Al-Zawraa's Hussein Ali vies for the ball against Manama's Ali Haram during the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Iraqi fans hold a poster bearing the names of different Middle Eastern countries as they watch the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Iraqi fans watch the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Iraqi fans watch the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Manama's Sayed Mohamed Adnan reacts on the ground during the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Al-Zawraa's Ibrahim Bayesh (L) and Manama's Sayed Mohamed Adnan (R) vie for the ball during the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Al-Zawraa's Mustafa Jawda (R) is tackled by Manama's Ali Haram during the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
Ahmed Fadhil of Al-Zawraa vies against Manama's Ali Abdula Hasan during the AFC Cup football match between Iraq's Al-Zawraa club and Bahrain's Manama club at the Karbala Sports City stadium on April 16, 2018.
