In pictures: Al Dhafra Watersports Festival

1 of 13
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
2 of 13
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
3 of 13
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
4 of 13
Emirati men watch as competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
5 of 13
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
6 of 13
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
7 of 13
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
8 of 13
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
9 of 13
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
10 of 13
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
11 of 13
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
12 of 13
Emiratis competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
13 of 13
Emiratis sit by the shore on al-Mirfa beach outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018, during Al-Dhafra Water Festival.