In pictures: Al Dhafra Watersports Festival

The festival site features varied and diverse races, swimming, beach volleyball and beach football, as well as a number of exceptional heritage activities that are closely related to the marine environment. In addition to sporting events and prizes, the festival offers a Traditional Market, children's activities, heritage performances, and theatre competitions. The festival is organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sailing & Yacht Club and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emirati men watch as competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emirati competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 21, 2018.
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
Emiratis compete in a traditional rowing boat race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
Emiratis competitors sail a traditional dhow during the Marwah Traditional Dhow Sailing race, as part of Al-Dhafra Water Festival, off the coast of al-Mirfa beach, outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018.
Emiratis sit by the shore on al-Mirfa beach outside Abu Dhabi on April 20, 2018, during Al-Dhafra Water Festival.
