In pictures: Bahrain-Merida rider Mark Padun claims final stage in Tour of the Alps

Mark Padun of Ukraine (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) celebrates after winning the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Stage winner Mark Padun (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) celebrates after the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
(LtoR) Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team), Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) and Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia (Astana Pro Team) spray champagne as they celebrate on the podium at the end of the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
(LtoR) Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team), Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) and Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia (Astana Pro Team) celebrate on the podium at the end of the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Thibaut Pinot of France (Team Groupama-FDJ) celebrates at the end of the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) after winning the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
(LtoR) Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia (Astana Pro Team), Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) and Christopher Froome of Great Britain (Sky team) compete during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
The pack rides during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) competes during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
The pack, including Thibaut Pinot (C) of France (Team Groupama-FDJ), rides during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
The riders at Alpbach during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
The riders at Olympia climb during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
The pack rides during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Christopher Froome of Great Britain (Sky Team) waves during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.