In pictures: Bahrain-Merida rider Mark Padun claims final stage in Tour of the Alps

French climbing specialist Thibaut Pinot won cycling's Tour of the Alps on Friday with Ukraine's Mark Padun claiming victory in the fifth and final stage. FDJ rider Pinot becomes the second French winner after Luc Leblanc in 1997. British four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished fourth overall but the Sky leader was happy with "the perfect build-up to the Giro d'Italia". The race concluded after a 164km run from Rattenberg to Innsbruck, featuring a series of climbs, one of which peaked 12km from home before a 6km descent and a 6km dash for victory.
Tour-of-the-Alp-1.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Mark Padun of Ukraine (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) celebrates after winning the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-2.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Stage winner Mark Padun (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team) celebrates after the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-3.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
(LtoR) Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team), Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) and Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia (Astana Pro Team) spray champagne as they celebrate on the podium at the end of the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-4.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
(LtoR) Domenico Pozzovivo of Italy (Bahrain Merida Pro Cycling Team), Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) and Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia (Astana Pro Team) celebrate on the podium at the end of the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-5.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Thibaut Pinot of France (Team Groupama-FDJ) celebrates at the end of the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) after winning the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-6.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
(LtoR) Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno of Colombia (Astana Pro Team), Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) and Christopher Froome of Great Britain (Sky team) compete during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-7.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The pack rides during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-8.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Thibaut Pinot of France (Groupama-FDJ team) competes during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-9.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The pack, including Thibaut Pinot (C) of France (Team Groupama-FDJ), rides during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-10.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The riders at Alpbach during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-11.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The riders at Olympia climb during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-12.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
The pack rides during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 near Innsbruck, Austria.
Tour-of-the-Alp-13.jpg
AFP/Getty Images
Christopher Froome of Great Britain (Sky Team) waves during the 5th stage (Rattenberg to Innsbruck) of the Tour of the Alps cycling tour on April 20, 2018 in Innsbruck, Austria.
