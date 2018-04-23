Five things to know about new exhibitors at ATM 2018

ITP Images 1 of 6 The region’s biggest travel trade show returns. Here are the companies and countries joining the party:

2 of 6 1. Guizhou Province: It might not make many travellers’ bucket lists, but this district in China’s central south is hoping that what it lacks in shiny development, it makes up for in slabs of classic Chinese landscapes, authentic, unspoiled culture and bountiful nature. The 78-metre high Huangguoshu Waterfall is the largest in China, while the villages of the Dong are postcard perfect.

3 of 6 2. Bursa, Turkey: The Turkish city in the country’s industrial north-east is hoping to promote its wealth of Ottoman riches, whether it’s the Irgandi Bridge, the 14th century Grand Mosque of Bursa or the numerous mausoleums to the city’s rulers. It’s a city of parks, bazaars, museums and thermal baths, and also claims to be the original home of Turkish delight.

4 of 6 3. Roda Al Murooj: This is the first Arabian Travel Market event attended by the Downtown hotel since its operational switch from Rotana to Roda, the hotel and serviced apartments management group founded as subsidiary of Dubai International Real Estate. Not that it needs much in the way of introduction; Double Decker is nothing short of a Dubai institution.

5 of 6 4. Finland: Seems rather strange that a country as notable as Finland – tech, education, ski jumping – hasn’t had a stand at ATM before, but they are not only changing that in 2018, but they are bringing the country’s ambassador to the UAE, Riitta Swan, to present its case as a tourism destination. And with Lapland, a stunning archipelago and lakelands, it’s a very strong one.